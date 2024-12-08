Tennis, anyone? A day in Brandeis with Cynthia Hu, Doctors Without Borders 24

7:30 am

Wake up and enjoy a healthy breakfast of scrambled eggs and avocado toast, along with a cup of coffee. Water my daisy and check my schedule for the day.

9:00 am

Walk through my picturesque neighborhood to the library and enjoy the scenery along the way. Sit behind my laptop and review yesterday's notes before I start that day's courses.

11am

Attend a stimulating Managerial Accounting lecture in the Gerstenzang building, followed by a lively class discussion.

12:40 pm

Stop by the Shapiro Campus Center to grab a bagel and coffee at Einstein's for a quick lunch, and catch up with friends on the way to my next class.

1 p.m

Attend my professor's office hours to get additional clarification on some questions from this morning's Managerial Accounting course.

2:30 p.m

Head to the Gosman gym and hit the tennis courts for some exercise and fun with friends. Then relax on the grass in front of the SCC and enjoy the nice weather.

5:20 PM

Attend the Social Impact Investing seminar at the business school and learn about the latest developments in the field.

7:00 PM

Enjoy a leisurely walk home while taking in the sunset. Start brainstorming dinner ideas.

8 p.m

Prepare a delicious and healthy dinner of grilled salmon and mixed vegetables. Eat while keeping up with the latest news and social media.

11 p.m

Spend some time working on internship applications before getting a good night's sleep to tackle another exciting day at Brandeis International Business School!

Student Insights features blog posts produced by current students and recent graduates of Brandeis International Business School. The views, thoughts and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author.