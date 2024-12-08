IND-U19 vs BAN-U19 match live scorecard updates





India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 (IND-U19 vs BAN-U19) U19 Asia Cup 2024 Final Live Cricket Score Updates: Inspired bowling efforts from India reduced Bangladesh to 198 in the first innings of the 2024 U19 Asia Cup final in Dubai on Sunday. In what could have been an easy win for India, Bangladesh's bowlers, looking at the score, had a different idea of ​​how the evening would unfold.

Bangladesh, who eliminated India in the 2023 semi-final, were determined to retain the title in a repeat of last year's performance. Bangladesh's bowling has proved lethal throughout the tournament, with Iqbal Hossain Emon leading the charge to win Player of the Final and Player of the Tournament awards. He bowled a brilliant spell of 7-1-24-3 and took the opening wicket of Ayush Mharte. He also finished the season with a maximum of 13 wickets in five matches. He led the Bangladesh bowling line-up throughout the tournament and was instrumental in getting the team over the line.

For India, opening pair Ayush Mhatre and 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi have accounted for the bulk of the scoring, with 175 and 167 runs respectively from the four matches they have played. But Bangladesh's bowling line-up proved to be a force to be reckoned with, taking the wickets of the openers who departed cheaply. Bangladesh strangled the Indian batters and made them all out for 139 to go through and regain the title. Follow India U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 live updates below

