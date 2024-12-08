Mavericks win nail-biter against Beavers to advance to NCAA semifinals – Minnesota State University

Next game: bee [1] #1 Valdosta State 14/12/2024 | 11am CT ESPN+ AM 1230 The Fan Mankato December 14 (Sat) / 11am CT bee [1] #1 Valdosta State History

MANKATO, Minn. — Minnesota State staged another fourth-quarter rally on Saturday to beat Bemidji State 27-23 in the third round of the NCAA tournament.

With the win, MSU improves to 11-3 on the season. With the loss, BSU ends the season with a 10-4 record. Minnesota State now travels to Valdosta, Georgia, to take on Valdosta State in the semifinals of the NCAA tournament. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. (CT) and will air on ESPN+.

This is the fifth time in team history that the Mavericks have advanced to the semifinals of the NCAA Tournament, with the previous times coming in 2012, 2014, 2018 and 2019. This is also the third time in team history that the Mavericks have made three plays -offs won. matches in the same season, with the previous two instances taking place during the 2014 and 2019 seasons.

The only score of the first quarter came on Bemidji State's opening drive when the Beavers drove all the way to the MSU 20 before setting up for a 44-yard field goal. Connor Mantelli's kick split the uprights to give BSU a 3-0 lead with 6:22 left in the quarter.

Both teams reached the end zone twice in the second quarter, with BSU holding a 17-14 lead at halftime. BSU scored the game's first touchdown with 6:28 left in the second quarter when Sam McGath connected with Drayton Lehman on a 10-yard touchdown pass, before MSU responded with a touchdown run just over three minutes later from six yards from freshman Sam Backer .

A 46-yard kick return by Lehman put the Beavers at the MSU 41. Five plays later, Connor Carver drilled his way into the end zone from 10 yards out to put BSU up 17-7 with 1:03 to go in the peace. Starting at their own 32, the Mavericks marched down the field on a pair of senior passes Hayden Ekern to senior Grant Guyett including a 39-yard pass that put MSU on the BSU 12. On third down, Ekern was able to rush his way into the end zone from 12 yards out to cut BSU's lead to 17-14 as the teams entered the locker room. .

After both teams failed to score on their opening drives in the third quarter, Bemidji State took over at its own two-yard line with 10:52 left in the quarter. A pair of runs and a pass brought BSU to its own 23 before Carver raced left and raced 77 yards down the field for the touchdown. BSU's extra point attempt was blocked when the Beavers led 23-14.

Starting at their own 15, the Mavericks went 85 yards downfield to collect their second touchdown of the game and cut BSU's lead to 23-21. MSU did most of its damage on the ground as it worked its way to the BSU eight-yard line before Ekern made contact with junior TreShawn Watson on the eight-yard touchdown pass. With the touchdown pass, Ekern is now tied with Ben King for the all-time lead in career touchdown passes at Minnesota State with 72.

BSU's next drive continued into the fourth quarter as the Beavers marched 72 yards to the MSU three-yard line. On third and three BSU opted to have Carver run up the middle, but on the carry the Mavericks forced a fumble that was picked up by MSU senior Lorenzo Jones who then gave it back 81 yards down the field to the BSU 16 with 12:39 to go.

Five plays later, Ekern recorded his second touchdown carry of the game, this time from one yard out, to put MSU ahead for the first time at 27-23. MSU's two-point conversion attempt failed when the Mavericks led by four with 11:07 remaining.

The Beavers got it first on their next drive before having to punt the ball away. With 7:33 remaining, MSU's next drive consisted of 12 plays that went 43 yards over the next 6:33. After forcing BSU to use the remaining timeouts, MSU tried to win the game on a fourth-and-2 at the BSU 36, but the Beavers were able to hold off the Mavericks on the BSU 37 to get the downs. take with 1:00 to go.

The Beavers managed to get all the way to the MSU four-yard line, but the Maverick defense held strong as seniors Cody Brown And Micah Brown each broke up passes, with Micah coming up on fourth down, to end BSU's comeback bid as the Mavericks held on for the 27-23 victory.

Ekern finished his day with 135 passing yards and a touchdown. Watson finished with 69 receiving yards and a touchdown, while Guyett recorded 59 receiving yards.

As a unit, MSU rushed for 237 yards, 96 of which came from seniors Christian Vasser . Backer added 79 rushing yards, while Ekern posted 62.