Bangladesh U19 defeated India by 59 runs





India U-19 captain Mohammed Amaan. Photo: X | Asian Cricket Council

Bangladesh U19 claimed the ACC Men's Under-19 Asia Cup 2024 title with a dominant 59-run win over India on Sunday, December 8 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Opting to bowl first, India U19 managed to restrict Bangladesh to 198 all out in 49.1 overs, a target that looked achievable at one point but ultimately proved to be too much. In the second innings, the Bangladesh bowlers turned the tide in their favor. Iqbal Hossain Emon – the player of the series – was the standout with three wickets, while captain Md Azizul Hakim Tamim also picked up three crucial scalps, dismantling India's batting line-up and securing the win. Watch the highlights of the IND U-19 vs BAN U-19 ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2024 final here LIVE UPDATES Dec 8, 2024 10:02:53 AM IST IND U-19 vs BAN U-19, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2024 Final Live Scores: Full Squads India U19: Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Andre Siddarth C, Mohamed Amaan(c), KP Karthikeya, Nikhil Kumar, Harvansh Singh(w), Kiran Chormale, Hardik Raj, Chetan Sharma, Yudhajit Guha, Anurag Kawade, Samarth Nagaraj, Mohamed Enaan, Pranav Panting Bangladesh U19: Zawad Abrar, Kalam Siddiqui Aleen, Md Azizul Hakim Tamim(c), Mohammad Shihab James, Md Farid Hassan Faisal(w), Debasish Sarkar Deba, Md Rafi Uzzaman Rafi, Md Samiun Basir Ratul, Maruf Mridha, Al Fahad, Iqbal Hossain Emon , MD Rizan Hossan, Ashrafuzzaman Borenno, MD Rifat Beg, Saad Islam Razin Dec 8, 2024 10:18:56 AM IST IND U-19 vs BAN U-19, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2024 Final Live Scores: Toss Update India U-19 won the toss and chose to field first against Bangladesh in Dubai. Bangladesh U19: Zawad Abrar, Kalam Siddiqui Aleen, Md Azizul Hakim Tamim(c), Mohammad Shihab James, Md Farid Hasan Faisal(w), Debasish Sarkar Deba, Md Samiun Basir Ratul, Maruf Mridha, Md Rizan Hossan, Al Fahad, Iqbal Hossain Emon India U19: Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Andre Siddarth C, Mohamed Amaan(c), KP Karthikeya, Nikhil Kumar, Harvansh Singh(w), Kiran Chormale, Hardik Raj, Chetan Sharma, Yudhajit Guha Dec 8, 2024 10:53:23 AM IST IND U-19 vs BAN U-19, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2024 Final Live Scores: India Start Bowling Yudhajit Guha opened the bowling attack for India Under-19 and Zawad Abrar and Siddiki Aleen came on to open the batting for Bangladesh. Abrar hit a six to open the inning for the Bangladesh Under-19 team. Dec 8, 2024 11:17:05 AM IST IND U-19 vs BAN U-19, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2024 Final Live Scores: Yudhajit Guha Strikes India got their first breakthrough in the match when Yudhajit Guha bowled Siddiki Aleen in the seventh over. Zawad Abrar succeeds in finding the boundaries between them. Md Azizul Hakim Tamim is the new batsman on the crease. Dec 8, 2024 11:51:44 AM IST IND U-19 vs BAN U-19, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2024 Final Live Scores: Chetan gets Zawad The Indian seam workers are doing well. Chetan Sharma was caught behind by devastating batsman Zawad Abrar. Harvansh Singh made no mistake behind the wickets as the defending champions lost another wicket. Mohammad Shihab James is the new batsman in the fold. Dec 8, 2024 12:14:22 IST IND U-19 vs BAN U-19, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2024 Final Live Scores: Chormale gets Hakim Tamim Kiran Chormale was introduced into the attack late, but made the breakthrough with his third over. He got rid of Bangladesh captain Md Azizul Hakim Tamim. Hakim Tamim scored 16 runs off 28 balls. Md Rizan Hossan is the new batsman on the crease. Dec 8, 2024 12:40:26 PM IST IND U-19 vs BAN U-19, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2024 Final Live Scores: Bangladesh passes the 100-run mark Mohammad Shihab James and Md Rizan Hossan added 40 runs for the fourth wicket as they took Bangladesh's innings forward. James also hit KP Karthikeya for a six when he came to bowl his second over. India desperately needs a wicket at the moment. Dec 8, 2024 1:19:53 PM IST IND U-19 vs BAN U-19, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2024 Final Live Scores: Karthikey gets Debasish KP Karyhikeya came on to bowl his fifth over in the 34th over and he dismissed Debasish Sarkar Deba to bring Bangladesh's fifth wicket. Dec 8, 2024 1:25:07 PM IST IND U-19 vs BAN U-19, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2024 Final Live Scores: Hardik gets Hossan Hardik Raj dismissed Md Rizan Hossan to deny him his half-century in the final. Hossan batted well and made 47 runs off just 65 balls. India need to stop Bangladesh side inside 200 minutes as they have a strong bowling line-up and can affect India's chances of winning the cup. Dec 8, 2024 02:04:15 PM IST IND U-19 vs BAN U-19, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2024 Live Scores Final: Bangladesh all out for 198 Yudhajit Guha ended Bangladesh's inning with the wicket of Iqbal Hossain Emon in the 50th over. Bangladesh has set a target of 199 runs for India. Guha, Chetan Sharma and Hardik Raj took a pair of wickets while Kiran Chormale, KP Kathikeya and Ayush Mhatre took one wicket in the match. Dec 8, 2024 2:08:24 PM IST Short score: BAN U-19 – 198/10 (49.1) Md Rizan Hossan – 47 (65), Md Mohammaad Shihab James – 40 (67) | Yudhajit Guha: 9.1-1-29-2 Dec 8, 2024 2:33:42 PM IST IND U-19 vs BAN U-19, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2024 Final Live Scores: India Start Chase Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Suryavanshi opened the batting for India Under-19 as Maruf Mridha came on to bowl the first over for Bangladesh in the final. He conceded two wides and a single, yielding three runs in the first over. Dec 8, 2024 2:50:38 PM IST IND U-19 vs BAN U-19, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2024 Final Live Scores: Ayush Mhatre Falls Al Fahad dismissed Indian opener Ayush Mhatre to take down India's first wicket of the match. He bowled Mumbai batter. Andre Siddarth C is the new batsman on the crease. Dec 8, 2024 3:21:17 PM IST IND U-19 vs BAN U-19, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2024 Final Live Scores: Suryavanshi Falls Vaibhav Suryavanshi departed after hitting just two boundaries when Maruf Mridha trapped him. KP Karthikeya has been promoted in the batting order ahead of Mohammed Amaan and India still need 160 runs in 40 overs. Dec 8, 2024 4:00:12 PM IST IND U-19 vs BAN U-19, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2024 Final Live Scores: Andre Siddarth Falls Andre Siddarth C also gave his wicket when Md Rizan Hossan bowled him to end his 20-run inning. Indian captain Mohammed Amaan joined Karthikeya at the crease and the duo are looking to forge a partnership. India successfully crossed the 50-run mark, but the target is still very far. Dec 8, 2024 4:40:34 PM IST IND U-19 vs BAN U-19, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2024 Final Live Scores: Iqbal Hossain Emon Strikes Again Iqbal Hossain Emon continued his good form and picked up three wickets in the final against India. He dismissed wicketkeeper-batsman Harvansh Singh, leaving India six wickets down. Mohammed Amaan is India's last hope and still undefeated. Dec 8, 2024 4:51:24 PM IST IND U-19 vs BAN U-19, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2024 Final Live Scores: Kiran Chormale Falls Kiran Chormale is the latest to join other batters in the pavilion as India lost their seventh wicket. Mohammed Amaan is the only real batsman left and India still need more than 100 runs to win this match with just three wickets to spare. Dec 8, 2024 5:10:40 PM IST IND U-19 vs BAN U-19, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2024 Final Live Scores: WICKET! India's chase suffers another major setback as captain Mohamed Amaan departs, bowled by Azizul Hakim Tamim for 26 off 65 balls. The Indian U19 team is now struggling at 115/8 after 32 overs and needs 84 runs to win the final of the 2024 ACC Under-19 Asia Cup. Dec 8, 2024 5:23:49 PM IST IND U-19 vs BAN U-19, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2024 Final Live Scores: WICKET! AGAIN! Now, what to say!? all hope is lost for India as they are reduced to 132/9 in 34 overs. Hardik Raj has been dismissed for 24 by Azizul Hakim Tamim, leaving India needing an improbable 67 runs to win the match. Dec 8, 2024 5:30:55 PM IST IND U-19 vs BAN U-19, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2024 Final Live Scores: All Down! And the last wicket is gone too… India U19's dream remains unfulfilled today as Chetan Sharma is caught by Kalam Siddiki Aleen off Azizul Hakim Tamim for 10 runs. With this, Bangladesh U19 won the final of the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2024 by 59 runs. A valiant effort from India, but they fall short. Dec 8, 2024 6:03:23 PM IST IND U-19 vs BAN U-19, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2024 Final: POTM! PLAYER OF THE MATCH – Iqbal Hossain Emon Emon also earned the Player of the Match award for his brilliant bowling performance in today's match. He claimed 3 wickets in 7 overs, conceding just 24 runs and played a key role in Bangladesh's victory. Iqbal Hossain Emon has also been honored as PLAYER OF THE SERIES! Dec 8, 2024 7:15:09 PM IST IND U-19 vs BAN U-19, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2024 Final: Match Report Indian Stallions lost the 2024 ACC Under-19 Asia Cup final against holders Bangladesh by 59 runs in Dubai, UAE on Sunday (December 8, 2024). Bowling first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the eight-time champions dismissed Bangladesh for a below-par total of 198 all out in 49.1 overs, with Yudhajit Guha, Chetan Sharma and Hardik Raj taking a brace each. Read the full match report here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.outlookindia.com/sports/cricket/india-vs-bangladesh-live-score-acc-under-19-asia-cup-2024-final-ind-u-19-vs-ban-u-19-updates-scorecard-dubai-vaibhav-suryavanshi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos