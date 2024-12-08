Bangladesh U19 defeated India by 59 runs

Bangladesh U19 claimed the ACC Men's Under-19 Asia Cup 2024 title with a dominant 59-run win over India on Sunday, December 8 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Opting to bowl first, India U19 managed to restrict Bangladesh to 198 all out in 49.1 overs, a target that looked achievable at one point but ultimately proved to be too much. In the second innings, the Bangladesh bowlers turned the tide in their favor. Iqbal Hossain Emon – the player of the series – was the standout with three wickets, while captain Md Azizul Hakim Tamim also picked up three crucial scalps, dismantling India's batting line-up and securing the win. Watch the highlights of the IND U-19 vs BAN U-19 ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2024 final here
IND U-19 vs BAN U-19, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2024 Final: Full Squads
India U19: Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Andre Siddarth C, Mohamed Amaan(c), KP Karthikeya, Nikhil Kumar, Harvansh Singh(w), Kiran Chormale, Hardik Raj, Chetan Sharma, Yudhajit Guha, Anurag Kawade, Samarth Nagaraj, Mohamed Enaan, Pranav Panting
Bangladesh U19: Zawad Abrar, Kalam Siddiqui Aleen, Md Azizul Hakim Tamim(c), Mohammad Shihab James, Md Farid Hassan Faisal(w), Debasish Sarkar Deba, Md Rafi Uzzaman Rafi, Md Samiun Basir Ratul, Maruf Mridha, Al Fahad, Iqbal Hossain Emon , MD Rizan Hossan, Ashrafuzzaman Borenno, MD Rifat Beg, Saad Islam Razin
Toss Update
India U-19 won the toss and chose to field first against Bangladesh in Dubai.
India Start Bowling
Yudhajit Guha opened the bowling attack for India Under-19 and Zawad Abrar and Siddiki Aleen came on to open the batting for Bangladesh. Abrar hit a six to open the inning for the Bangladesh Under-19 team.
Yudhajit Guha Strikes
India got their first breakthrough in the match when Yudhajit Guha bowled Siddiki Aleen in the seventh over. Zawad Abrar succeeds in finding the boundaries between them. Md Azizul Hakim Tamim is the new batsman on the crease.
Chetan gets Zawad
The Indian seam workers are doing well. Chetan Sharma was caught behind by devastating batsman Zawad Abrar. Harvansh Singh made no mistake behind the wickets as the defending champions lost another wicket. Mohammad Shihab James is the new batsman in the fold.
Kiran Chormale gets Hakim Tamim
Kiran Chormale was introduced into the attack late, but made the breakthrough with his third over. He got rid of Bangladesh captain Md Azizul Hakim Tamim. Hakim Tamim scored 16 runs off 28 balls. Md Rizan Hossan is the new batsman on the crease.
Bangladesh passes the 100-run mark
Mohammad Shihab James and Md Rizan Hossan added 40 runs for the fourth wicket as they took Bangladesh's innings forward. James also hit KP Karthikeya for a six when he came to bowl his second over. India desperately needs a wicket at the moment.
Karthikey gets Debasish
KP Karyhikeya came on to bowl his fifth over in the 34th over and he dismissed Debasish Sarkar Deba to bring Bangladesh's fifth wicket.
Hardik gets Hossan
Hardik Raj dismissed Md Rizan Hossan to deny him his half-century in the final. Hossan batted well and made 47 runs off just 65 balls. India need to stop Bangladesh side inside 200 minutes as they have a strong bowling line-up and can affect India's chances of winning the cup.
Bangladesh all out for 198
Yudhajit Guha ended Bangladesh's inning with the wicket of Iqbal Hossain Emon in the 50th over. Bangladesh has set a target of 199 runs for India. Guha, Chetan Sharma and Hardik Raj took a pair of wickets while Kiran Chormale, KP Kathikeya and Ayush Mhatre took one wicket in the match.
Short score: BAN U-19 – 198/10 (49.1)
Md Rizan Hossan – 47 (65), Md Mohammaad Shihab James – 40 (67) | Yudhajit Guha: 9.1-1-29-2
India Start Chase
Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Suryavanshi opened the batting for India Under-19 as Maruf Mridha came on to bowl the first over for Bangladesh in the final. He conceded two wides and a single, yielding three runs in the first over.
Ayush Mhatre Falls
Al Fahad dismissed Indian opener Ayush Mhatre to take down India's first wicket of the match. He bowled Mumbai batter. Andre Siddarth C is the new batsman on the crease.
Suryavanshi Falls
Vaibhav Suryavanshi departed after hitting just two boundaries when Maruf Mridha trapped him. KP Karthikeya has been promoted in the batting order ahead of Mohammed Amaan and India still need 160 runs in 40 overs.
Andre Siddarth Falls
Andre Siddarth C also gave his wicket when Md Rizan Hossan bowled him to end his 20-run inning. Indian captain Mohammed Amaan joined Karthikeya at the crease and the duo are looking to forge a partnership. India successfully crossed the 50-run mark, but the target is still very far.
Iqbal Hossain Emon Strikes Again
Iqbal Hossain Emon continued his good form and picked up three wickets in the final against India. He dismissed wicketkeeper-batsman Harvansh Singh, leaving India six wickets down. Mohammed Amaan is India's last hope and still undefeated.
Kiran Chormale Falls
Kiran Chormale is the latest to join other batters in the pavilion as India lost their seventh wicket. Mohammed Amaan is the only real batsman left and India still need more than 100 runs to win this match with just three wickets to spare.
WICKET!
India's chase suffers another major setback as captain Mohamed Amaan departs, bowled by Azizul Hakim Tamim for 26 off 65 balls.
The Indian U19 team is now struggling at 115/8 after 32 overs and needs 84 runs to win the final of the 2024 ACC Under-19 Asia Cup.
WICKET! AGAIN!
Now, what to say!? all hope is lost for India as they are reduced to 132/9 in 34 overs. Hardik Raj has been dismissed for 24 by Azizul Hakim Tamim, leaving India needing an improbable 67 runs to win the match.
All Down!
And the last wicket is gone too…
India U19's dream remains unfulfilled today as Chetan Sharma is caught by Kalam Siddiki Aleen off Azizul Hakim Tamim for 10 runs.
With this, Bangladesh U19 won the final of the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2024 by 59 runs. A valiant effort from India, but they fall short.
POTM!
PLAYER OF THE MATCH – Iqbal Hossain Emon
Emon also earned the Player of the Match award for his brilliant bowling performance in today's match. He claimed 3 wickets in 7 overs, conceding just 24 runs and played a key role in Bangladesh's victory.
Iqbal Hossain Emon has also been honored as PLAYER OF THE SERIES!
Match Report
Indian Stallions lost the 2024 ACC Under-19 Asia Cup final against holders Bangladesh by 59 runs in Dubai, UAE on Sunday (December 8, 2024).
Indian Stallions lost the 2024 ACC Under-19 Asia Cup final against holders Bangladesh by 59 runs in Dubai, UAE on Sunday (December 8, 2024).

Bowling first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the eight-time champions dismissed Bangladesh for a below-par total of 198 all out in 49.1 overs, with Yudhajit Guha, Chetan Sharma and Hardik Raj taking a brace each.