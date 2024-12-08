College Football Playoff Chaos After Conference Championships

You didn't really think this rabbit hole of a college football season was going to go down the tape after all the chaos that had unfolded over the past three months.

Championship weekend made matters worse. Or better, depending on your vantage point.

“Thank You, Jesus,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said after the Tigers' miraculous victory in the ACC championship game.

And really, who's going to dispute that statement after seeing what happened?

Of all the improbable conference championship games, none turned out as well as Clemson's 34-31 victory, which sent the Tigers to the College Football Playoff and possible knockout. SMU.

Clemson led by 17 in the fourth quarter, and SMU tied the game with a 16-play, 79-yard drive that ended with a Kevin Jennings to Roderick Daniels Jr. touchdown pass. with 16 seconds left to play. And that was just enough time for Clemson.

Adam Randall, a third-string kick returner who filled in for two injured players, returned the ensuing kickoff 41 yards. Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik then hit Antonio Williams 17 yards to the SMU 38, to set up a 56-yard field goal attempt from a team that had five punts blocked this season.

And Nolan Hauser, one of three kickers Clemson has used this season, has done well.

“SMU,” Swinney said, “they better be in the playoffs.”

Well, Dabo, that's the big question. For SMU and a few other teams on the 12-team tournament bubble.

Especially after a wild final weekend.

At this point, after more of the unthinkable and unimaginable, after more convoluted and contrived CFP arguments, the only data given is Oregon No. 1. And even that is shaky.

Because after Oregon defeated Penn State 45-37 in the Big Ten championship game, it should be clear to everyone involved that this tournament is wide open. Penn State, struggling to string together first downs against the Big Ten's best defense, rushed for 292 yards and had 518 total yards and did what it wanted against Oregon's defense.

Of course, this shouldn't be a surprise when you consider what has transpired this season up to and including Saturday's championship games.

Georgia defeated Texas again, this time with backup quarterback Gunner Stockton playing for the injured Carson Beck. Arizona State, the worst team in the Pac-12 in 2023, won the Big 12 in 2024.

SMU paid $200 million to join the ACC and had not lost a conference game all season. Then Clemson happened, and by the end of the night, Swinney and the ESPN television crew were rooting for SMU. Not that it will matter.

So yeah, the madness didn't stop with the so-called pointless championship weekend. It was increased and has ensured that the CFP selection committee has 15 worthy teams for 12 spots. And five worthy conference champions for four first-round byes.

Translation: someone(s) will be checked off when the bracket is unveiled Sunday at noon.

Boogeyman Georgia looked vulnerable all season and then won the SEC with a backup quarterback. That was Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart after the game, standing on the celebratory stage after winning the biggest, baddest conference in college football with a backup who had attempted 35 career passes and complaining about the schedule doled out by the league. Really, he did.

Arizona State has been one of the worst Power Five conference teams in 2023 with its last three losses coming by 52, 36 and 36 points. At some point last year there was the Solar Devils lost to Fresno State (home) 29-0.

That same transfer portal-infused team lost twice in 2024: by eight at Texas Tech and by 10 at Cincinnati, while backup quarterback Jeff Sims played for injured starter Sam Leavitt. The same Leavitt who was responsible for four touchdowns in the Big 12 championship game.

Boise State won 11 straight games and not only advanced to the playoffs with a Mountain West Conference championship, but also has a slam dunk case for a first-round bye.

Indiana defeated one team with a winning record and is a lock for the CFP because it defeated 11 no one. And by no one, I also mean Michigan.

If that doesn't underscore how disgusting Ohio State's fourth straight loss to Michigan was, I don't know what will.

Army, like Indiana, won 11 games. The Black Knights also won the US Track and Field Championship and will win 12 games with a win over Navy next week. If wins against overmatched opponents get you into the CFP, come down, army!

Clemson lost the first game of the regular season (Georgia) and the last (South Carolina), the two toughest games of the year. He then won the ACC. Again.

Miami won nine in a row to start the season, then lost two of three and finished both as double-digit favorites.

And speaking of Alabama, let's add some common sense to this season of chaos. After losing two games to teams that finished 6-6 (including a 21-point loss at Oklahoma) and ending the season with a win over Mercer and hapless Auburn, the Tide finds itself in a familiar position .

The chosen one of BCS/CFP.

Never has one program been so rewarded for so many painful losses at critical points in the season. Why break precedent now?

Alabama's CFP argument is actually quite simple: common adversaries. Alabama defeated both Georgia and South Carolina, and Georgia and South Carolina defeated Clemson.

Clemson, of course, beat SMU.

And that whole argument that teams playing in conference championship games shouldn't be punished for losing? Georgia was 12-0 and lost by three points to Alabama in last year's SEC championship game.

And fell from the No. 1 seed to the CFP.

Welcome to the chaos, CFP Selection Committee. Now look for 12 worthy teams.

Matt Hayes is the senior national college football writer for USA TODAY Sports Network. Follow him on X @MattHayesCFB.