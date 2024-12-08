Dishonesty in cricket – Newspaper





Hopes that cricket ties between Pakistan and India will be strengthened by the latter teams crossing the border for the Champions Trophy next year have faded. If anything, the rift has worsened. Towards the end of the week there was some optimism that a solution would be reached at the International Cricket Councils board meeting on Saturday. But a breakthrough remains elusive as the meeting was postponed again, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India yet to adequately respond to an offer from the Pakistan Cricket Board to resolve the issue. To ensure the Champions Trophy goes ahead, the PCB had proposed that matches involving the two bitter rivals in future ICC tournaments in both countries would be played at a neutral venue after India rejected its team for the February 19 competition to Pakistan until March 9. , which is hosting its first major tournament since 1996, when it co-hosted the World Cup. India had no objection to the security plan for the tournament presented by the PCB in October and the refusal comes despite Pakistan sending its team to India for the World Cup last year. Pakistan did this despite India refusing to cross the border for the Asia Cup ahead of the World Cup and had hoped its gesture would be reciprocated for the Champions Trophy. But the BCCI, which largely controls the ICC, stuck to its rigid stand. This time, the PCB rightly advocated that the matter be heard on an equal basis: bending the rules for India should be allowed for Pakistan too. In recent years, Pakistan has proven that it is safe for international cricket, but India balked when the PCB talked about equality, claiming that while India itself was safe, Pakistan was not an age-old argument based on pure chauvinism. Credit goes to the PCB for standing its ground, although the impasse shows that a stronger ICC is the need of the hour. Instead of asking the PCB and BCCI to reach a consensus, it should have firmly asked India to join in or opt out. India's financial power does not allow this, even though outgoing ICC chairman Greg Barclay hoped that his successor Jay Shah, the former BCCI secretary, would not keep the sport under India's yoke. However, that is the sad reality. Published in Dawn, December 8, 2024

