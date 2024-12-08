Thompson Valley and Broomfield win titles

The first is the sweetest.

No. No. 1 Thompson Valley capped a perfect 14-0 season with a late fourth-down stop to beat No. 2 Mead 16-14 and win the school's first state title in the Colorado 3A high school football championship game Saturday at Fort Collins' Canvas Stadium .

Fittingly, it all came down to a defensive stop.

An Eagles defense that dominated all year got the clutch playing again.

After Mead grabbed an interception and drove to the TVHS 30-yard line in the final minutes, Thompson Valley forced three incompletions and a four-yard loss, leaving the Mavericks cold.

When a 4th-and-14 pass fell to the grass with a minute to go, the Eagles' pack found themselves just 13 miles north of the school's Loveland campus.

“We couldn't write a better story than this,” Eagles freshman quarterback Finley Lucas said.

The first 3A title game in Colorado State's home stadium was a defensive slugfest, but an entertaining one.

The Eagles won with just six first downs, fewer than 200 yards and one offensive touchdown, forcing two turnovers and scoring on defense while adding an Eli Metzger field goal.

“Our defense definitely won the game for us,” Lucas said.

The freshman QB scored on the first drive with a 41-yard touchdown run. Yet it only happened because Metzger turned a punt snap over his head into an incredible pass completion to extend the drive.

“I thought, 'What just happened here?' I don't understand how it happened, or how this entire season happened… Just remarkable,” said TVHS head coach Jamie Steele.

The biggest action, of course, came on defense.

Just before halftime and with a 9-7 lead, senior Dane Gray intercepted a deflected Christian Hiner pass near the line of scrimmage and rumbled 20 yards for a pick-6 touchdown.

Those were the last points Thompson Valley scored. Mead threatened often in the second half and even scored when Hiner dodged a sack and hit Noah Vroman for a 30-yard touchdown.

Hiner ultimately earned 3A Most Outstanding Player honors, making some big throws, but also throwing two picks for 132 yards on 7-of-16 passing.

Landry Suarez and Ryan Case led Thompson Valley with 17 combined tackles, including five for a loss. CJ James grabbed an interception in the first quarter and had a disruptive day with five tackles.

“We had to be aware,” Gray said. “We slipped a bit, but those big plays can't go to our heads. We have to be a strong defense.”

Powerhouse is perhaps too mild a description for this group.

Mead was only the third team to score in double figures against TVHS this year. The Eagles allowed just 89 points (6.4 per game) and pitched five shutouts.

Yes, this was a team and a defense for the ages, historic for Thompson Valley. It was the school's first-ever state football championship since it opened in 1976.

There was a close call with second place in 1989, and that was a through line for this year's team.

Several players on this year's Thompson Valley team had parents on the 1989 squad.

“I just feel great for these kids,” Steele said. 'I told them that their parents can sleep now. We have one for them too.”

Broomfield goes 2 for 3

What a day for Eagles at Canvas Stadium.

No. No. 5 Broomfield (13-1) joined Thompson Valley as champions and captured its second Colorado 4A state football title in three years with a furious 35-28 comeback victory over No. 2 Montrose.

Darien Jackson threw for two scores and ran for another, turning an early 28-7 deficit into a dramatic victory for the Eagles.

Montrose (13-1) roared out of the gate to a 12-0 lead, creating a three-point advantage midway through the second quarter.

But Jackson found Mikhail Benner for a gutsy 10-yard touchdown with just three seconds left before halftime. That narrowed the lead, but more importantly gave the Eagles legitimate hope heading into the locker room.

Elliott Fewer and Joseph Larson got rushing touchdowns on Broomfield's possessions in the third quarter and things suddenly came to a standstill heading into the fourth.

The defense also found Montrose's ball-control Wing-T rushing attack which dominated the first half with 246 total yards. The Red Hawks gained only 74 yards and did not score in the final 24 minutes.

Midway through the final quarter, the teams traded critical fumbles on back-to-back plays. Montrose's proved more expensive, putting Broomfield on the Red Hawks' 20-yard line.

Jackson ran the ball in from two yards out for the go-ahead touchdown moments later and Gio Toledo picked off Montrose quarterback Cade Saunders to close the lead with a two-minute delay.

The Eagles are now clearly one of Colorado's power programs. They have played in four championship games since 2016 and won twice under two different coaches, the last under second-year head coach Robert O'Brien.

And they rolled through the 4A playoffs this season, averaging 40 points per game and beating three of the top four seeds en route to the school's sixth all-time football title.

Cherry Creek recaptures the 5A crown

It didn't take long for No. 1 Cherry Creek to return to the top of Colorado 5A football.

The top-seeded Bruins (13-1) defeated No. 6 Legend Saturday night in a 13-10 championship battle for their fifth state title in six seasons.

Columbine eliminated Creek last season, but legendary coach Dave Logan's team would not be denied a win in 2024.

Although it was far from easy.

The Titans jumped out to a 10-0 lead and held off a prolific Bruins offense that had averaged 40 points per game against domestic competition.

Freshman running back Elijah Cromwell got the Creek offense rolling, rushing for 100 yards with two touchdowns in the second half. Junior Jayden Fox played through injury with 96 yards on the ground.

Legend (12-2) came agonizingly close to the school's first football title in a special playoff run.

The Titans defeated No. 11 Arapahoe, No. 3 Ralston Valley and No. 7 Fairview, and had Colorado's top program on the line for much of this game.

But after a hot start, Cherry Creek's defense held firm and limited Legend to just two first downs in the second half.

The Bruins needed it, as the Titans also contained star Creek QB Brady Vodicka (11 of 20, 110 yards) and top receiver Jeremiah Hoffman (2 catches, 50 yards).

But as Cherry Creek regained control of this game, the outcome began to feel familiarly inevitable.

The win marked Logan's 12th state championship and sixth at Cherry Creek since 2014.

This was also the Bruins' 14th state football title, second only to Limon's 22 in Colorado history.

Colorado 6-man, 8-man, 1A, 2A football championship results

The Small School Football Championships were held last Friday and Saturday (Nov. 29-30) at Dutch Clark Stadium in Pueblo.

Here are the scores from those title games:

This story has been updated with recaps of the Colorado Class 4A and 5A football championships.

Chris Abshire covers high school and community sports for The Coloradoan.