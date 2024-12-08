China retains the World Junior Teams titles





China has reaffirmed its position as the world's top table tennis nation by winning the World Junior Championships in both the boys' and girls' teams today in Shanghai, China. Japan was defeated in both final matches China has reaffirmed its position as the world's top table tennis nation by winning the World Junior Championships in both the boys' and girls' teams today in Shanghai, China. Japan were defeated in both final matches as they struggled to keep up with the host nation's power and precision. The girls' team led by LIU Gaoyang, champions of the 2014 Youth Olympic Games, defeated their Japanese rivals 3-0 to win their fourth consecutive girls' team title. The 18-year-old Youth Olympic Champion stated: I tried to relax and play my best table tennis. Last year I didn't play my best, so I didn't want history to repeat itself. 2014 was a perfect year for me to win the title at the Youth Olympic Games and now this. Hopefully I can also win the girls' singles title next Sunday to make my year even better. Despite the loss, 14-year-old Miu HIRANO of team Japan, who has also qualified for the GAC Group 2014 World Tour Grand final to be held next week, remained optimistic about the future: Since we lost to China last year we have made a lot of progress in our matches and we feel like we are getting closer. We hope that next year we will improve even further and achieve the gold medal. The US made history by becoming the first North American country ever to win a medal at the World Junior Championships. They shared their place on the podium with Hong Kong, who also take home a bronze medal as losing semi-finalists. Like the girls' team, the Chinese boys defeated Japan 3-0 and were crowned world junior champions. The win was China's ninth in a row and it was a table tennis display that makes you believe the Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion will be one of the Chinese boys of service today. Despite China's stellar winning streak, the boys were under pressure to perform in front of their home fans at the Minhang Indoor Stadium. Since China didn't win the boys' singles title last year (won by Korean JANG Woo-Jin), we were under enormous pressure to win this team title said LIANG Jingkun. I'm so happy that we were able to play well and make our country proud. The bronze medals went to Chinese Taipei and Korea after strong performances. Five medals remain up for grabs in Shanghai, with the boys' and girls' singles, boys' and girls' doubles and mixed doubles titles all up for grabs this weekend.

