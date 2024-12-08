Scott Frost returns to lead the UCF Knights football program – UCF Athletics





ORLANDO – After an unforgettable two-year run that brought the UCF football program to national prominence, Scott Frost returns home. Frost is known for igniting the “Charge On” spirit and guiding UCF to its first perfect season. He has been named the next head football coach at UCF by vice president and athletic director Terry Mohajir. Frost and UCF agreed to a five-year contract through the 2029 season. “Today marks an exciting reunion for UCF Football as we welcome Scott Frost, a coach who ignites the spirit and passion of Knight Nation,” said Mohajir. “Scott's love for his players, along with his leadership, enthusiasm and vision were crucial in making the decision to bring him back to UCF. During this national search, his passion for UCF was evident. I believe no one wanted to lead our program more than Scott.” Frost was originally UCF's head coach from 2016 to 2017, culminating in a historic 13-0 season, an AAC championship and a national championship that captured the nation's attention. In his final game, Frost guided UCF to a victory over No. 7 Auburn in the 2018 Peach Bowl, securing the program's first undefeated season in school history. Frost posted the biggest two-year turnaround in college football history at UCF. He inherited an 0-12 team in 2015 and led the Knights to a perfect season in his second and final years, when he was named national coach of the year. “I am deeply honored to return to UCF, a school that has always had a special place in my heart,” Frost said. “The foundation we've built here has only gotten stronger, and I'm excited to continue shaping the legacy of this program. As we prepare for the third year of the Big 12 Conference, I look forward to working with our dedicated student-athletes, talented staff and passionate fans to reach new heights together.” Frost began his coaching career at Northern Iowa in 2007 as the linebackers coach and was promoted to co-defensive coordinator in 2008. That season, his defense excelled, ranking third in the FCS with 40 takeaways and ranking ninth in scoring defense, allowing just 17.7 points per game. The 12-3 Panthers also led the Missouri Valley Football Conference in both rushing defense (107.1 yards per game) and scoring defense. In 2009, Frost joined the Oregon coaching staff as the wide receivers coach under head coach Chip Kelly and offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich. During his four seasons in the role, Oregon appeared in four consecutive BCS bowls, and three of Frost's wide receivers earned invitations to NFL camps. After Kelly left for the Philadelphia Eagles, Oregon promoted Mark Helfrich to head coach and named Frost offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2013. In this role, Frost led Marcus Mariota to a Heisman Trophy victory and a berth in the national championship game. During Frost's tenure as offensive coordinator, Oregon posted a 33-8 record and consistently ranked among the nation's top teams in scoring and total offense. His standout performance in 2014 earned him a finalist spot for the prestigious Broyles Award, which recognizes the nation's top assistant coach. Following his two years at UCF, Scott Frost spent more than four seasons as the head football coach at the University of Nebraska. This season, Frost served as a coaching consultant for Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams.

