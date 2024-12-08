SloaneStephens provides an update on her future in tennis as she prepares for her 16th professional season





Sloane Stephens hinted at how much longer she can play professional tennis. 2025 marks the Americans' 16th season on the WTA Tour, after making her main draw debut in 2010. The 31-year-old has played on some of the biggest stages in the sport and won some of the biggest titles, including the 2017 US Open. But it has been a struggle for the American in recent years and now that she is in her 30s, Stephens could put her racket aside sooner or later. What did SIoane Stephens say about her tennis future? Sloane Stephens has been the world number three and has not only won the US Open but also reached the final of the French Open in 2018, losing to Simona Halep. She is in the top 10 and has faced the best players in the world for several years. In 2024, Stephens fell to number 78 in the world rankings and she has not won a match since the Wimbledon Championships in July. In fact, she ended the season on a five-match losing streak. However, Stephens saw action on Friday night when she played against Madison Keys in an exhibition match in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images Before the game, Stephens told reporters at a press conference that she doesn't know how much longer she will continue to play. Tennis has a lot of ups and downs, so I think it's about how you manage your year, she told reporters. Obviously I realized that I'm the oldest person here and very old, but I've enjoyed traveling, being on tour and competing and I think that's the most important thing for me. So taking that into 2025 will be important. I think for the life of my career I don't know how much longer I'm going to play, so I'm just making sure I enjoy it and have a good time. Sloane Stephens closed out 2024 with an exhibition match against Madison Keys Stephens traveled to Charlotte, North Carolina to play fellow countryman Keys in an exhibition match. Keys broke her opponent's serve at 5-5, before successfully serving for the opening set. The world number 21 continued her momentum, breaking Stephen's serve in the opening game of the second set. Keys won the match by breaking Stephen's serve again in the second set to complete a 7-5, 6-3 win, which was followed by a warm embrace between the pair. Francis Tiafoe defeated Carlos Alcaraz 5-7, 6-1 [11-9] in an entertaining affair. The match took place just two days after Alcaraz defeated Ben Shelton at Madison Square Garden in another exhibition match. Related posts

