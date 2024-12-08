When Padel meets Ping Pong! Viral Fusion Clip is taking the internet by storm





The unique sport goes viral | Courtesy screengrab (@Padel Pingpong – Instagram) KEY HIGHLIGHTS Padel is one of the fastest growing sports in the world

A viral video shows how ping pong is played using the rules of Paddle

Padel is a sport considered a hybrid of tennis and squash because it allows players to hit shots without a defined playing surface, as in tennis. Essentially, players are allowed to let the ball hit a wall before playing a shot, or deflect their shots through the wall to their opponent over the net. The sport is only played in doubles. A viral video on Instagram shows the same technique being tried by players on a ping pong table. On a table surrounded by walls, two players are seen playing an intense game. The unique fusion of the two fast-paced sports made for an entertaining match. View here The unique sport has been given the name 'Padel Ping Pong'. The rules are similar to 'Ping Pong', where a player wins a set by reaching 11 points (2 point difference), with the first player to triumph in three sets being declared the winner of the match. A point is won if the ball hits the net, the floor, the ceiling or goes out of bounds. However, Padel Ping Pong uses a larger ball (55mm) instead of the normal 40 yards, but is played with the same rackets used in table tennis and ping pong.

