Table Tennis Review System returns with a successful trial at ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2024





The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) has taken a significant step forward in modernizing its civil service with the successful pilot of its Table Tennis Review (TTR) system at the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup Chengdu 2024. This innovation underlines ITTF's commitment to to use technology to ensure fairness and transparency in sports. The TTR system, similar to rating systems used in other major sports, allows players to challenge referees' decisions on specific points of contention. By providing accurate ball tracking and instant replay capabilities, the system facilitates accurate assessment in key scenarios including edge balls, net serves and service compliance issues such as throw height, angle and ball visibility. Key features of the TTR system Under the TTR framework, players or pairs are assigned two rating options per match. Successful challenges or inconclusive assessments retain their remaining opportunities, while unsuccessful challenges result in the loss of one. TTR Match Officials use multiple camera angles and replay speeds to determine whether to uphold or overturn the referee's original decision. Importantly, the initial ruling remains in effect unless clear evidence supports a reversal. The following scenarios are eligible for review: Edge ball Service Net Service throw height (minimum 16 cm) Service throw angle (maximum 30 degrees) Hide service ball Service throw under the playing surface Service throw within the court Obstruction The final day of the 2024 ITTF Mixed Team World Cup saw six TTR challenges launched – one for the edge ball, one for concealing the service ball, one for obstruction and three for the service net – with each case being judged seamlessly. Beyond official The TTR system not only increases the accuracy of the match, but also improves the wider table tennis experience. Data collected during assessments such as ball speed, spin and table touch points can enrich player analysis, while 3D animations generated by TTR technology offer exciting possibilities for broadcast improvements, giving fans deeper insights into the game. The successful trial in Chengdu forms the basis for a broader rollout. Following approval by the ITTF Executive Board at the 2024 ITTF Summit, the TTR system is expected to be fully implemented at the 2025 ITTF World Championship Finals. The TTR was first introduced at the ITTF World Tour Grand Finals in 2019 and was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Its reintroduction and development represent a significant milestone in ITTF's mission to modernize the sport while maintaining the highest standards of fairness and integrity. As the countdown to the 2025 ITTF World Championship Final begins, the TTR system promises to revolutionize table tennis, allowing players, officials and fans to benefit from a more transparent and engaging experience. General news Press releases

