Mohammed Siraj says Travis Head lied during post-match press conference
I actually said jokingly: Well bowled. When he pointed to me [towards] the sheds, I also had my reaction, Head told reporters. I feel like the way I play the game I would like a better response. I was surprised by the reaction… there was no confrontation involved.
I felt like it was probably, yeah, a little far off at the time, and that's why I'm disappointed in the response I gave back. But I'm also going to stand up for myself. I'd like to think on our team we wouldn't do that.
I feel like if my teammates did the same thing… I would probably call it out in those circumstances, which I did.
Head indicated that it was not the first time in the series. Replays show pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah and star batsman Virat Kohli faced Heads after he was dismissed for 89 in the second innings in Perth.
Head was later seen having a long conversation with Kohli at the end of the Test match; the pair have known each other for a long time and played together in the Indian Premier League.
I've had conversations with guys on this show about that [send-offs]said Head. I feel like you can play hard and fair, but obviously once you're out there's not much you can do about it.
I think the relationship [between the teams] is really very good. I guess that's why I'm disappointed with the few reactions I got when I got fired, that's all. Rather [someone] try to tear shreds from me and then give it to me. But I feel like the run-up comes out of nowhere.
After the match, Indian captain Rohit Sharma said Siraj was aware there was a line he should not cross.
He likes to go into battle. It brings him success, Rohit said. As captain it is my job to support that aggression. There is a fine line [and] we don't want to overlook anything that could lead to discussion in the game, but a few words with the opponent is not a bad thing, and he likes it.
That's what gets him going. In the past, we have seen so many cricketers who love that fight and Siraj is certainly one of them. But there is a fine line between becoming aggressive and becoming too aggressive and crossing that line. As captain, it is also my responsibility to ensure that we do not cross the line. But I don't think a word or two makes a difference.
Rohit also explained why India had banned open practices for the rest of the tour.
Net sessions are very private and this was the first time ever I saw so many people at the nets, he said after as many as 5,000 spectators watched Tuesday's session. And when you train, when you practice, a lot of conversations happen and those conversations are very private.
We don't want anyone to hear those conversations, [its] It's that simple because there is a lot of talking and the crowds are very close to the practice facility. There are five days of Test cricket, so they can come and watch us there.
