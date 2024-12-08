BYU extends Kalani Sitake as head football coach to long-term deal – BYU Athletics – Official Athletics Website

PROVO, Utah BYU director of athletics Tom Holmoe announced Saturday that the university and head coach Kalani Sitake have agreed to a long-term contract extension that will see Sitake remain the leader of the Cougars football program well into the future.

“I am very pleased to announce a long-term agreement to extend Kalani Sitake as BYU head football coach,” Holmoe said. In his nine years at the helm of the Cougs, Kalani has created a culture that aligns with the mission of Brigham Young University and our sponsoring institution, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Kalani builds strong bonds with our football student-athletes, allowing them to grow and develop as players on the field, and more importantly, he helps strengthen our men for their lives after football. Kalanis' signing signals his commitment to a program he has invested much of his life into as a young fan, player and our head coach. With college football undergoing so much change lately, it's good to know that we will have a consistent leader in Kalani Sitake for a long time to come.

Sitake, whose previously announced 2021 contract ran through the 2027 season, was named the 2024 AFCA Region 4 Coach of the Year and a finalist for AFCA National Coach of the Year after leading the Cougars to their third double-digit winning season in the last five had led. year with a 10-2 regular season and a 7-2 conference record as one of four teams to finish atop the 2024 Big 12 standings.

“I am grateful for the continued trust and support I have received in my role leading the BYU football program from President Shane Reese, Vice President Keith Vorkink, Athletic Director Tom Holmoe and Alternate AD Brian Santiago,” Sitake said. I've said this many times, but before I became a coach at BYU, I was first a Cougar fan and then a player here. We have the best fans in the world. I remain humbled to be the head coach of this great university and believe in its mission. I love the outstanding young men, coaches and staff we have in our program, and I am excited about the opportunities we have ahead to compete in the Big 12 Conference.

Since taking over the program in 2016, Sitake guided BYU from the ranks of FBS independents to membership in the Big 12 Conference over the past two seasons while compiling a career record of 71-43 (.623) over nine seasons. With a 29-9 record during BYU's final three seasons of independence from 2020-2022, Sitake was named an Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award Finalist and George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year Award Semifinalist in back-to-back seasons in 2020 and 2021.

In leading the Cougars to a four-way tie atop the 2024 conference in BYU's second season in the Big 12, Sitakes teams have not only posted double-digit wins in three of the past five seasons (11-1 in 2020 and 10-1 in 2020 and 10-1 in 2020). 3 in 2021), but also posted a combined record of 44-18 (.710), which currently gives Sitake the ninth-best winning percentage among all FBS coaches in that time frame.

BYU's performance during Sitake's tenure has also faced some of the toughest competition in the program's history. In 2024, BYU earned a College Football Power Index Strength of Record ranking of No. 12 nationally, with eight wins over power conference opponents, including a road victory at SMU to defeat the ACC's current No. 8 ranked Mustangs their only loss of the regular season. During BYU's term of independence, Sitake helped the Cougars post notable wins over Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi State, USC, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Arizona State, Arizona, Utah, Washington State, Baylor and Boise State, among others.

Sitake has also advocated a program culture based on love and learning. His emphasis on the overall development of his players on and off the court has included BYU's Built4Life career development program, which is designed to support BYU student-athletes in developing critical life skills, facilitating professional development opportunities and directly connecting classroom learning with relevant employment opportunities. . Additionally, Sitake has helped guide 33 NFL Draft picks during his total 24-year coaching career, including 13 Cougars since becoming head coach.

As BYU's 14th head coach, Sitake is only the fourth to lead the BYU football program since 1972, when Hall of Fame coach LaVell Edwards took over. Among these four coaches, Edwards, Gary Crowton, Bronco Mendenhall and SitakeBYU rank No. 8 in total wins since 1972 with 453. Sitake, the first former player under Edwards to serve as BYU's head coach, has led the Cougars to a led 4-2. bowl record entering this year's postseason matchups, which will be announced Sunday.

Sitake, a former Cougar fullback, first came to BYU as a player in 1994 before serving a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Oakland, California. After returning and redshirting in 1997, Sitake was a three-year starter at fullback for the Cougars from 1998-2000. As team captain as a senior, Sitake's last game as a player was also the last game coached by the legendary Edwards, who was a great mentor to Sitake.

Born in Nukualofa, Tonga, and raised in Laie, Hawaii and Provo, Utah, Sitake is the country's first FBS head football coach of Tongan descent. Earlier this week, the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced that Sitake will be inducted into the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame on January 18, 2025.

Sitake graduated from BYU in 2000 with a bachelor's degree in English. He and his wife Timberly have four children.