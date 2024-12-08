Raducanu: 'I can become one of the best tennis athletes'





Emma Raducanu ended the 2024 season in the best possible way, leaving incredible sensations on the field of the Billie Jean King Cup, even if Great Britain could not secure the trophy. The young tennis player has made recent changes to her team and added a new signing to take that definitive step and bring out her best version. "I feel very strong. I feel very fit. The only thing I can't talk about is that I haven't played that many matches. So it's different," Emma explained to a group of British journalists, as reported by Tennis majors. "On the training pitch I feel great. I feel like I'm running, diving across the pitch, but when I'm playing matches it's different. I've played a few in the Fed Cup and felt good. I felt like I recovered well. I didn't get tired in the matches. It would be good to see how the level increases and if I have to play more in a row, how I will react." Big goals "I think it's good because as individuals I think we're quite similar in the sense that we're very focused on our work," Raducanu said of Nakamura, her most recent addition. "When we work, we don't talk or talk about other things. It's like our moment of concentration. When we are off the field or in the gym, we talk about whatever. On the field we are not chatting and I think it's good to have someone who is on the same page as you." "It's going to help me discover how far I can go athletically, for example. I think it's one of my strengths that I haven't reached yet. I think I can become one of the best tennis athletes and I'm looking to looking forward to seeing what i can do and i think he will help me a lot.

