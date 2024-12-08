No. 12 Women's Hockey Seals Sweep of Mercyhurst with 3-2 win – Penn State





ERIE, Pa.The No. 12 Penn State women's ice hockey team (15-4-1, 8-0-0 AHA) ended 2024 with a sweep of Mercyhurst (7-11-1, 4-4-0 AHA), winning 3- 2, on Saturday afternoon. HOW IT HAPPENED Penn State opened the scoring with a goal by Alyssa Machado after a shot by Tessa Janecke bounced off the goaltender and into Machado's stick, where she knocked the puck into the net to give the Nittany Lions a 1-0 lead by 11: 53 left. on the clock.

With 4:14 left in the period, Kylee Mahoney flew across the ice from the defensive zone and skated around the goaltender to score and tie the game at 1-1.

In the second period, Janecke dragged the puck out of the neutral zone and drove past the Mercyhurst defenders. She then scored a goal to give Penn State a 2-1 lead with 5:37 remaining.

In the final seconds of the frame, Mahoney received a pass in the neutral zone and took the puck into Penn State's defensive zone. She then fired the puck from the upper right circle, tying the score at 2-2 with 29 seconds left in the period.

With 7:53 to go in the third, Janecke stole the puck from a Mercyhurst defenseman and raced through the Mercyhurst defense. She then broke free and scored for the netminder to give Penn State the 3-2 lead and the win. GOALTENDERS Junior Katie DeSa earned her 12th win of the season after stopping 38 shots against her. Her record improves to 12-4-0 this year.

Mercyhurst goalkeeper Jorden Mattison registered 26 saves on 29 shots. Her record drops to 5-6-1 this year. STATISTICS AND NOTES Janecke recorded her 21st three-point-plus game of her career with two goals and one assist. She now has 131 career points, which is six behind the all-time points leader in Natalie Heising, with 137.

Janecke ranks sixth in the country this season with 31 points.

The Orangeville, Illinois, native now has 53 career goals, which ranks third all-time in program history.

The Nittany Lions are now 8-0-0 in Atlantic Hockey America play. It's the best start to conference play in program history.

This marks the six straight wins against Mercyhurst in program history.

Machado scored her first goal since November 23 against Robert Morris.

Maddy Christian increased her point streak to three with an assist.

Penn State went 0-2 on the power play, making this the first series since September 26-27 in which the Nittany Lions have not scored a power play goal in either game of the series.

Head coach Jeff Kampersal picked up his 461st career win.

Penn State defeated the Lakers for the second time this season, 40-29.

The Nittany Lions are now 13-3-0 when scoring first in a game. NEXT Penn State returns in the new year when they travel to Bemidji State in the East West Classic on Friday, January 3. The Puck drop is scheduled for 2:00 PM ET.

