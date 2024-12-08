China crowned champions of the 2024 ITTF Mixed Team World Cup





China showed impeccable form all week as they looked to put together a winning streak in Chengdu after winning all ten games in the run-up to the final. Greeted with a deafening cheer from the crowd in Chengdu, China looked to get off to a fast start for Sunday night's showdown. As for the duo of Sun Yingsha and Wang Chuqin in the Mixed Doubles, the superstar duo put China at the forefront and combined their efforts to beat Shin Yubin and Cho Daeseong 2-1 (11-9, 17-19, 11-4). . It was then Wang Manyu's turn to shine and take the table in the Women's Singles match, where she met Kim Nayeong. Despite her best efforts, Kim could not live with Wang's blistering pace as the latter player outscored her Korean counterpart 3-0 (11-3, 11-7, 11-2), leaving China on the brink of victory. China came closer and closer to the finish and only needed three games to clinch the title. Lin Shidong delivered with a masterful performance against Oh Junsung (11-6,11-4, 11-6) to get the festivities started. I am very happy that we were able to defend our title in the second ITTF Mixed Team WorldCup. Our entire team was very united and cohesive. Over the course of the tournament we played eleven matches, and every match felt different. We gave everything with the aim of winning the championship. I am very grateful to the Chinese table tennis team and the coaches and teammates by my side. Together we worked as one team to achieve this victory. SunYingsha China sets the pace from Day 1 in Chengdu to claim the Guoliang-SrlingTrophy for the second year in a row, successfully defending its title from the first event held in 2023. Earlier in the evening, Hong Kong and China took the bronze medal after a resounding 8-2 victory over Romania. Ng Wing Lam and Yiu Kwan To gave Hong Kong, China the perfect start, claiming all three matches in their Mixed Doubles showdown against Elizabeta Samara and Ovidiu Ionescu (11-3, 11-6, 11-9).

