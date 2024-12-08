Sports
Youngest in history with a vision on the global growth of crickets
By Rifat Malik and Haider Abbas
Jay Shah, the youngest chairman in the history of the International Cricket Council (ICC)has taken on the prestigious role with a clear vision to elevate cricket on a global scale. The BCCI chief expressed his gratitude to the board members for their confidence and outlined ambitious plans for the future of the sport in a series of heartfelt messages shared on X (formerly Twitter).
A transformative phase for cricket
Expressing his excitement and sense of responsibility, Shah highlighted the unifying power of cricket and his commitment to leading it through a transformative phase. “Cricket is a sport that unites millions around the world, and this is a moment of enormous responsibility and opportunity,” he stated.
Shah's primary focus includes expanding the sport's global footprint by working closely with ICC member states. His vision is clear: to make cricket more accessible and adapt to meet the aspirations of fans around the world, while promoting inclusivity and innovation.
Keeping Test cricket as a highlight
Shah, a staunch advocate for the traditional format of the game, reaffirmed his commitment to its preservation and improvement Testing cricket. Test cricket remains the pinnacle of the game, and I am committed to maintaining its status while increasing its appeal to fans, he said, and ensuring the format remains integral to the future of cricket.
Basic development and accessibility
Shah has put a lot of emphasis on it grassroots developmentwhere we envision a system that makes cricket accessible to all corners of the world. By focusing on youth initiatives and programs at a local level, he aims to build a robust pipeline of talent and inspire new generations to take up the sport.
A special focus on women's cricket
Women's cricket will be a cornerstone role in the Shah's leadership. Determined to ensure its exposure, he highlighted plans to promote and expand opportunities for female players worldwide. Women's cricket will be a cornerstone of our growth strategy as we take the sport to new horizons, Shah said, indicating a promising future for inclusivity in the game.
Collaboration for growth
In his closing remarks, Shah expressed his gratitude to the ICC Member Boards for their support and emphasized the importance of collaboration in achieving his ambitious goals. Together we will strive to take cricket to unprecedented heights, inspire the next generation and unite communities through our great game of cricket, he said.
An era of visionary leadership begins
Jay Shah's appointment marks the beginning of a dynamic new chapter for cricket, with ambitions to broaden its global appeal while preserving its rich traditions. His tenure promises a balanced focus on innovation, grassroots initiatives and inclusivity, setting a transformative course for the sport.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.si.com/onsi/cricket/jay-shah-appointed-as-icc-chairman-youngest-in-history-with-a-vision-for-cricket-s-global-growth-01jekn8sd9jg
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- December 8 President-elect Donald Trump
- Boris Johnson 'went looking for kebabs in his boxers' in Downing Street
- The outgoing ICC chairman criticizes Cricket Australia's stand on the Afghanistan Series
- Government offered release deal for Imran Khan, says Aleema Khan
- Protecting the Quad against Trump | The strategist
- PM Modi leads India to the highest heights of progress: Slathia
- Many RI Citizens Are Suddenly Canceling Home Purchases, What's New?
- Security Alert: U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine (December 8, 2024)
- The new autumn champion
- Real-time weather maps reveal ice bomb exploded 344 miles before Christmas | weather | tidings
- Donald Trump on FBI Director Christopher Wray: 'He invaded my house'
- Assad's fall reshapes Middle East dynamics; Israel is closely monitoring