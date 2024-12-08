Men's ice hockey neutralized by Massachusetts, 4-0





Next game: at UMass 12/11/2024 | 7:00 PM NESN/ESPN+/TSN+ December 11 (Wed) / 7pm bee UMass BOSTON – The Boston University men's ice hockey team saw its three-game winning streak snapped Saturday evening with a 4-0 loss to visiting Massachusetts at Agganis Arena. The Minutemen scored three power-play goals, including two on a major in the second period, on their way to the win. After UMass opened the scoring less than five minutes into the game, the Terriers successfully killed off a 5-minute major later in the first, but couldn't build on its momentum and then came up empty after a pair of second periods. power plays a role. A total of five goals were disallowed due to goaltender interference, including three by UMass. Both BUs were destroyed after replaying the video. BU, which moves to 8-6-1 overall and 4-3-1 in Hockey East play, got a 33-save performance from senior Matthew Caron . Additionally, the Terriers recorded a season-high 23 blocked shots. Sophomore Gavin McCarthy and graduate student Brehdan Ingum led the way with six blocks each while a sophomore Aiden Celebrini four more stuck on it. HOW IT HAPPENED Freshman Kamil Bednarik almost opened the scoring at 1:35 of the first period after a nifty setup by classmate Cole Eiserman but UMass lit the lamp first at 4:25.

BU also recorded four blocks on the kill to keep the deficit at 1-0.

The Terriers outscored the Minutemen 8-0 in the first 5:06 of the middle period.

Senior Matt Copponi nearly tied the game after an incredible individual effort and a backhand shot at 16:02, but the Minutemen scored a pair of power play goals on their second 5-minute power play of the night, taking a 3-1 lead into the second break. .

Freshmen Sascha Boumedienne came close to recording his first career goal at 14:13, after extended possession in the offensive zone with good puck movement, but the goal was negated due to goaltender interference. GAME NOTES This is the Terriers' first loss to the Minutemen at home since February 1, 2019.

The Terriers held the lead going into the face-off, winning 34 of 67 ties.

Saturday's defeat ended a three-game winning streak. NEXT BU and UMass conclude their home-and-home series on Wednesday, Dec. 11, in Amherst.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 PM and the game will be broadcast live on NESN.

