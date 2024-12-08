Sports
The outgoing ICC chairman criticizes Cricket Australia's stand on the Afghanistan Series
By Rifat Malik and Haider Abbas
Greg Barclay, the outgoing chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), has called on Cricket Australia (CA) to reconsider its selective stance on playing Afghanistan. Barclay criticized the inconsistency in CA's approach and suggested Australia should also boycott Afghanistan in global tournaments if it wants to make a strong political statement about the Taliban's restrictions on women's rights in Afghanistan.
Barclay: Principles are principles
In conversation with Great Britain Daily TelegraphBarclay emphasized the need for consistency in the CA's actions. If you want to make a political statement, don't play them at a World Cup. Sure, it might cost you a place in the semi-finals, but principles are principles. It's not about having half a principle, he noted.
Australian boycott of bilateral series
CA has refused to participate in bilateral series against Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power, citing the regime's systematic oppression of women and its ban on women's sports. This stance has led to the cancellation of several scheduled matches, including a Test match and an ODI series.
CA Chairman Mike Baird defended this decision, saying: We are very proud of the position we have taken. However, he reaffirmed Australia's commitment to play Afghanistan in ICC tournaments.
Afghanistan Cricket Board responds
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has urged Australia to reconsider its position and called for solutions that do not succumb to political pressure. Although the ACB had made progress in women's cricket before the return of the Taliban, including awarding contracts to female players, the current regime's policies forced Afghanistan's female cricketers to flee the country.
Australia versus Afghanistan: a complicated rivalry
Despite the boycott of bilateral matches by CA, the two countries faced each other in ICC tournaments. Notably, Afghanistan defeated Australia in their last encounter at the ICC Mens T20 World Cup, sparking celebrations among fans at home and abroad. Gulbadin Naib, Afghanistan's star player in that match, stated: 'We have finally been waiting for this moment for a long time, we have defeated Australia.
Ethics vs Pragmatism in Cricket
Barclays' comments have reignited the debate about the intersection of sport and politics. While CA's position is in line with its commitment to human rights, critics argue that a more comprehensive approach, extending the boycott to World Cups, would demonstrate genuine solidarity with Afghan women.
On the other hand, the decision to participate in global tournaments reflects the practical challenges of balancing ethical concerns with competitive and commercial obligations in international cricket.
