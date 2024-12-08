Emma Raducanu and Novak Djokovic snubbed as Jack Draper recognized in 2024 tennis awards | Tennis | Sport





Sinner and Sabalenka both won two Grand Slam titles in 2024 at the Australian Open and the US Open, finishing the season at the top of the rankings. The Italian blew his rivals out of the water in the Male Player of the Year category, with 62 percent of Express Sport readers voting for him. The 23-year-old has enjoyed his best ever year, going 73-6 in matches, taking eight titles and helping Italy retain the Davis Cup crowd. Meanwhile, Sabalenka secured 48 percent of the vote after winning four titles and returning to the top of the rankings. They defeated Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek and Jasmine Paolini, among others. But Alcaraz's achievement of winning the French Open and Wimbledon in a row did not go unnoticed, with 31 percent of readers crowning his Channel Slam the greatest achievement of the year. He just tapped Djokovic towards the post. The Serbian won the one title that always eluded him, an Olympic gold medal, weeks after returning from meniscus surgery. But his performance wasn't good enough to top Alcaraz's Channel Slam.

Paolini was named winner of the most improved category together with Draper. She reached a career-high of No. 4 after winning her first WTA 1000 title and reaching two major finals, before never reaching the second week at a Slam. The Italian also enjoyed success in doubles, winning Olympic gold with Sara Errani, and was part of her country's winning Billie Jean King Cup side. Draper also shot up the rankings after winning his first two titles in Stuttgart and Vienna, and his first Slam semi-final in New York. Italian players proved popular, as Matteo Berrettini was crowned comeback player of the year. The former world number 6 ended his 2023 season when he left the US Open court in a wheelchair. Since returning this year, he has won three trophies and returned to the top 40. But his victory came at the expense of Raducanu, who only finished third in the comeback category. The Brit was outside the top 300 when she returned from an eight-month injury layoff and has risen to number 59.

See the full end-of-season tennis prize winners chosen by Express Sport readers below ATP player of the year WINNER: Jannik Sinner Second place: Carlos Alcaraz Third place: Novak Djokovic Fourth place: Alexander Zverev Fifth place: Taylor Fritz Sixth place: Daniil Medvedev WTA player of the year WINNER: Aryna Sabalenka Second place: Jasmine Paolini Third place: Coco Gauff Fourth place: Iga Swiatek Fifth place: Qinwen Zheng Sixth place: Barbora Krejcikova

Greatest achievement of the year WINNER: Alcaraz Channel Slam Second place: Djokovic Olympic gold Third place: Sinner reaches number 1 Fourth place: Paolini two Slam finals Joint fifth place: Zheng Olympic gold and Sabalenka year-end number 1 Most Improved Player of the Year JOINT WINNERS: Jack Draper and Jasmine Paolini Third place: Alex de Minaur Joint fourth place: Lorenzo Musetti and Emma Navarro Sixth place: Diana Schneider Comeback Player of the Year WINNER: Matteo Berrettini Second place: Paula Badosa Third place: Emma Raducanu Fourth place: Karolina Muchova Fifth place: Denis Shapovalov Sixth place: Marin Cilic

