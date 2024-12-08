University of Michigan Athletics

Cameron Korpis strong play carried over from Friday, stopping 35 of the 36 shots he faced.

Michigan's penalty kill unit finished the night 5-for-6 against a talented Minnesota group.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — A strong defensive effort kept the University of Michigan's sixth-ranked hockey team off the scoreboard for the second straight night as the Wolverines dropped a 2-0 decision to fourth-ranked Minnesota on Saturday night (Dec. 7) at 3M. Arena in Mariucci.

On a night after coming in in relief to stop every shot he faced in the third period and limit the damage, freshman goalie Cameron Bodies started in the blue paint. The netminder starred for the Wolverines, making 35 saves on 36 shots he faced in a high-powered Minnesota offense, setting a new career high in saves despite taking the loss.

Special teams got early attention as the Golden Gophers were whistled for fumbling less than a minute into the game. Michigan's power play unit mustered an impressive stretch of possession in the offensive zone, but failed to record an early marker before leveling the game again.

Michigan (10-5-1, 4-2-0 Big Ten) got off to a strong start to flip the script on Friday night. The Wolverines controlled the play for the first six minutes of the game, putting up eight shots on goal, compared to just one for Minnesota. Meanwhile, the Wolverines continued their impressive performance at the faceoff spot, winning seven of the first 10 ties.

The Gophers (15-2-1, 8-0-0 Big Ten) started their first power play after the period's media timeout at 12:54 p.m. Senior defender Ethan Edwards was assessed a minor penalty for elbowing to give the home team a chance and activate Michigan's penalty-kill unit.

A post-whistle scrum in front of the Michigan crease at 2:13 resulted in a lengthy stoppage after penalties were called on two Wolverines and one Gopher. After an official review, UM blueliner Tyler Duke 's foul was upgraded to a major penalty of five minutes and game misconduct.

The home team entered a long power play period with a two-skater lead, but UM rejected that initial threat to drop the team to a one-skater disadvantage. Korpi was the group's best penalty killer as they worked to keep the game scoreless, but the Gophers struck at 17:08, opening the scoring on the power play with a goal through traffic from the point.

After one period, Minnesota rode a wave of special teams time to a 1-0 lead and a 16-11 edge in shots on goal. The Wolverines took the frame with an 11-7 faceoff lead after successfully limiting the damage from a slew of first-period penalties.

The Gophers' power play returned to the ice at 1:54 Hunter Hady was called to heel while defending in Michigan's zone. The penalty killers held Minnesota to just two shots on goal before the game returned to full swing with the deficit still at one.

Almost halfway, Kienan Draper put a dangerous shot on target after bursting into the attacking area on the left flank, but his effort was denied by a quick leg save.

A little later Christian Humphreys was taken down by a Gopher to neutralize a chance for an escape, fellow Wolverine attacker Nick Moldenhauer was tackled in the corner to earn a power play for UM at 4:39.

Nothing came of Michigan's power play before the teams resumed 5-on-5 play two minutes later.

After a quieter second period, Minnesota maintained a 1-0 lead and had a 24-17 edge in shots on goal. UM held a narrow 20-19 lead in faceoffs, but the team was still looking for its first goal of the weekend.

The Gophers power play unit was welcomed back to the ice for their fifth opportunity after that Mark Estapa was banished to the box at 7:11 of the third period for being held down. A late shot hit the post, but the UM penalty killers squandered the opportunity to maintain the one-goal deficit.

Korpi remained a bright spot for the Wolverines as a dazzling glove save with just over three minutes left in regulation kept the one-goal deficit alive as the Wolverines continued to search for the equalizer.

At the other end of the ice, with just over two minutes remaining, the Wolverines created one of their best chances of the night, but were unable to convert on a series of close-range attempts.

With Michigan's cage empty in favor of an extra skater, the Gophers iced the puck with 45.2 seconds left to give the head coach Brandon Naurato a chance to call the team timeout and formulate a plan.

Minnesota scored an empty net goal with 11.5 seconds left to make the game 2–0. After the goal, Evan Werner was ejected with a major cross-checking penalty to force the Wolverines to complete regulation on short notice.

Minnesota ended the night with a 37-22 advantage in shots on goal and a 33-27 edge in face-offs. Korpi's 35-save effort was the most productive performance of his young career, as his season save percentage improved to .912 after the high-volume weekend.

The second consecutive shutout loss marked the first time Michigan had been eliminated in consecutive games since the team was eliminated in four straight games to end the 1942–43 season.

Next weekend, Michigan welcomes Wisconsin to Yost Ice Arena for a two-game series on Friday and Saturday (Dec. 13-14) to close out the first half of the season.