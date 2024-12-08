Egypt's rising table tennis star





Hana Goda, Egypt's 16-year-old table tennis player, made history by winning the bronze medal at the Under-19 Girls' World Junior Championships in Sweden last week. This marks an important milestone for the young athlete and Egyptian sport as a whole. Goda's journey to the podium was marked by exceptional performances. She qualified for the semi-finals, an unprecedented achievement for an Egyptian player. Although she narrowly missed out on the gold, losing to Germany's Annette Kaufmann, her bronze medal victory is a testament to her skill and determination. This historic achievement makes Goda the first Egyptian, Arab and African player to win a medal at the World Junior Championships. Looking back on her success, Goda told the newspaperEgyptian postthat winning the first medal for Egypt, the Arabs and Africa at the World Junior Championships for Girls Under 19 is the most important achievement of her career to date. Goda's journey with table tennis started at the age of four at Al-AhlyClub. While she initially explored handball, her passion for table tennis soon came to the fore. Despite her young age, she has already competed in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, although her journey ended in the round of 64. Her achievements extend beyond the World Junior Championships. She won gold at the African Games in Ghana and the African singles title in Tunisia. Goda pointed out that meeting the fifth-ranked player in the world was a tough test for her. “It was a very strong match, but in the end I won,” said Gouda. Egypt's First Lady, Mrs. Intisar El Sisi, and Minister of Youth and Sports, Ashraf Sobhi, were quick to congratulate Gouda on her remarkable achievement. Sobhi highlighted the significant efforts and state support behind Gouda's success, underscoring Egypt's commitment to nurturing promising talents. Goda's coach, meanwhile, said he has been impressed by her potential since she began her training more than eight years ago. “God became world champion today and the world is talking about her day after day,” captain Hesham Ismail told this newspaper. “She is a table tennis icon.” He believes that her early participation in European competitions honed her professionalism and contributed to her rapid development. Goda's talent is further evidenced by her past achievements, including topping the world rankings for under-15 girls and reaching the final of the African Table Tennis Championship at a young age. Ismail also highlighted the overall growth of Egyptian table tennis, with the country consistently dominating the African and Arab competitions and representing the continent at World Cup tournaments. As Goda looks to the future, her ambitions are far-reaching. She said she aims to continue her journey, enjoy every moment and strive for greater heights. Given her exceptional talent and unwavering dedication, many expect her to become a prominent figure in the table tennis world, bringing even more glory to Egypt and inspiring future generations.

