Dark day for Indian cricket as Team India suffers three brutal defeats within six hours on December 8





December 8, 2024 could be the toughest day to be an Indian cricket fan as they had to watch their team suffer three brutal losses in one day within six hours. First it was the senior men's team that faced a reality check at the hands of the Australian side after an embarrassing 10-wicket loss in the 2nd Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test, and a few hours later the Indian women's cricket team suffered a similar loss . hammering away at another part of the same continent, the Australian women's team defeated them by 122 runs to take the three-match series 2-0. To add salt to the wound, the Indian U19 team, who were in the final of the ACC U19 Asia Cup, had to suffer a 59-run defeat to Bangladesh. Australia beats India by 10 wickets in Adelaide Test Team India came into this match on the back of a massive 295-run win in Perth. However, a lot seemed to have changed in the break as the Indian batsman who dominated the match in Perth could not withstand the Australian pace attack led by Mitchell Starc, who took 8 wickets over two innings, which also included a 6-fer. Later, Travis Head's 140-run knock ensured Aussies remained in the driver's seat. He also received the Player of the Match for this inning. Indian batters also failed to perform in the second innings after Pat Cummins' fiver broke their backs. Australia only had a target of 19 runs in the final innings, which they chased down without losing a single wicket. Indian women suffer a 122 point loss against Australian women The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women's cricket team suffered a huge defeat of 122 runs against Tahlia McGrath's Australian side. The hosts have now won the series 2-0 after this stunning victory. First the centuries of Georgia Voll and Ellyse Perry stole the show and later Annabel Sutherland's performance with the ball put a seal on it. Australia posted 371/8 on board, which is the highest score by any team against India in WODI. In response to this mountain of scores, the Women in Blue bowled out for just 249 runs. Bangladesh defeated India to win the U19 Asia Cup for the second time in a row India's last defeat of the day came in the ACCU19 Asia Cup 2024, where Bangladesh defeated India by 59 runs to win the title for the second time in a row. India started well with the ball and restricted Bangladesh to 198 runs but later went all out on just 139 runs. The Indian cricket team suffered three major defeats in three major clashes. The campaign has ended for the U19 side, but the senior men's and women's teams will be looking forward to returning in their next matches against Australia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thesportstak.com/cricket/story/black-day-for-indian-cricket-as-team-india-suffers-three-brutal-defeats-inside-6-hours-on-december-8-3149833-2024-12-08 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos