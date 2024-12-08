Neale Fraser, Australian tennis talent and Davis Cup talent, dies at the age of 91

Mr Fraser was often overshadowed by his compatriots, although he rose to world No. 1 in 1959 and twice defeated Laver, one of the sport's greatest players, in the finals of major singles tournaments. Hoad once declared that Mr. Fraser's serve, which could stagger opponents with his spin and power, was the best in the world.

He was a true gem in a golden era of Australian tennis legends, Laver said in a tribute on social media. His losses in the final against Mr Fraser, he added, pushed me to become a better player.

Mr. Fraser won all his major titles between 1956 and 1962: three in singles, 11 in doubles and five in mixed doubles. He remains the last male tennis player to achieve a triple crown, winning the singles, doubles and mixed doubles titles at the US National Championships (now the US Open) in 1959 and again in 1960.

Seeded first at Wimbledon that year, he defeated Laver in the final 6-4, 3-6, 9-7, 7-5, exacting a measure of revenge after losing to Laver earlier in the year at the Australian Championships. To get there he had to beat 19-year-old American Butch Buchholz in a quarterfinal match at the All England Club marathon, which ended after Buchholz had to retire with cramps during a 30-game fourth set, tied at 15.

Toward the end of 1960, Mr. Fraser was wooed by promoter Jack Kramer, who offered him $50,000 to turn pro. Mr Fraser turned him down: he still wanted to compete in major tournaments, which had been barred from professionals until the start of the Open Era in 1968. Moreover, he wanted to continue participating in the Davis Cup, the most important international team competition in sports. , which dominated Australia for years under the leadership of renowned coach Harry Hopman.

As a player in the league, Mr Fraser barely lost, going 18-3 in singles and doubles matches and helping Australia win four consecutive titles from 1959 to 1962. After Hopman retired, he took up the mantle of captain in 1970 himself and led the competition. country's Davis Cup team for the next 23 years, refining the squad and coordinating strategy while working with the likes of John Fitzgerald, Pat Cash and Paul McNamee.

His role is a mixture of psychologist and tyrant; knowing when to step up a player when changing ends and when to leave him alone, journalist Alan Attwood wrote in a 1993 profile for the Age, a Melbourne newspaper. He cultivates a deadpan manner. During the final of 86, where Cash served [Stefan] Edberg before the match, Fraser sat there lacing up a pair of shoes. It may seem like he's thinking about the weather, but inside he's in trouble, his wife Thea has said.

Mr. Fraser usually sat on the right side in a cushioned armchair; comfort helped him focus, he explained. Under his leadership, Australia won Davis Cup titles in 1973, 1977, 1983 and 1986, remaining a powerhouse in the competition even as the rest of the world began to catch up in tennis.

In interviews, Mr. Fraser emphasized that he was shy and not good at motivational speeches. But he liked to talk about the patriotism that drove him as a player and coach. I could never think of anything better than representing your country, he said, and he was loved by players like Cash, who described him as a father figure.

If one person embodied the spirit of the Davis Cup, McNamee, another tournament player, told the Sydney Morning Herald this week, it was him.

Neale Andrew Fraser was born on October 3, 1933 in Melbourne, home of the Australian Open. His father was a lawyer, judge and minister. His mother was from Ireland; According to family history, she missed the boat sailing to the United States and instead took the next one to Australia. Her heritage allowed Mr Fraser to gain dual citizenship, with an Irish passport that made it easier to travel around Europe for tournaments.

Along with his two brothers and two sisters, Mr Fraser grew up playing tennis next to his home in the Melbourne suburb of South Yarra. He won the national junior title at age 17 and was playing under Hopman by the time he turned 21, according to the tennis hall.

In 1956 he won his first major, partnering Beryl Penrose to take the mixed doubles title at the Australian Championships.

A year later, he reached the final of the All England Club while teaming with Althea Gibson, who had just become the first African-American to win a Wimbledon singles title. They lost in straight sets, although Mr Fraser would win four more major mixed-doubles titles with another American, Margaret Osborne duPont.

Success in major singles tournaments took a little longer. Mr Fraser lost three times in the finals, twice at the Australian Championships and once at Wimbledon, before breaking through in the 1959 US National Championships, beating Peruvian-American player Alex Olmedo.

At the time, the tournament was held at Forest Hills on Mr Fraser's favorite grass, rather than the hard courts used at the US Open today. Mr Fraser returned the following year and successfully defended his title, beating Laver in the final and finishing the tournament without dropping a single set.

Mr. Fraser won major doubles titles with Hoad, Ashley Cooper and Roy Emerson before retiring as a player in 1963 and taking a job at a sporting goods company to support his first wife, Wendy McIver, and their five children. Ten years later he made a brief comeback, reaching the 1973 Wimbledon doubles final with John Cooper, Ashley's younger brother.

In 2008, he received the International Tennis Federation's highest award, the Philippe Chatrier Award.

Mr. Fraser's first marriage ended in divorce. In 1989 he married Thea, who survives him. Complete information about survivors was not immediately available.

Australian tennis legends and Hall of Famers from the left, Roy Emerson, Mr. Fraser and Rod Laver recognized the crowd during ceremonies celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, RI on July 10, 2004. Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Even after undergoing a quintuple bypass in 2004, Mr Fraser continued to make an annual pilgrimage to Wimbledon until 2023, when, aged 89, he announced he would not return.

It's like a second home, he said at the tournament's annual Aussie barbecue, according to the Guardian. It's been 70 years since I played my first match at Wimbledon. I remember when I first visited in 1954 and cameras were in fashion then and I photographed everything around Wimbledon in case I never came back here. I didn't know I would come back here 60 more times.