Gjakova holds the international table tennis tournament – Telegrafi





Today the international table tennis tournament was held in Gjakova in honor of Flag Day on November 28. The 120 best table tennis players from Albania, Montenegro and Macedonia took part in this tournament. The tournament, traditionally held in Pristina, was held for the first time this year in the municipality of Gjakova.

The tournament is organized by the table tennis club “Vllaznimi” in cooperation with the Table Tennis Federation of Kosovo and the Municipality of Gjakova. The match was declared open by the President of the Kosovo Table Tennis Federation, Nehat itaku, who greeted all participating teams and said that Gjakova has always been the birthplace of table tennis. “I greet all table tennis players, especially those from Montenegro, Macedonia, Albania and those from Kosovo. We wish successful matches in honor of Flag Day and our biggest national holiday announced the opening of the National Flag Competition. I also thank them for the rewards because they were not common, and for this I thank the leaders of the table tennis club 'Vllaznimi'. I can say that Gjakova has been the breeding ground for table tennis for many years. The leaders of the participating teams have said that, based on the ongoing cooperation they have with the Kosovo Table Tennis Federation, this organization is also functioning quite well and is at the right stage. According to them, the Kosovo Table Tennis Federation organization is one of the first to join the world federations and take a step forward for all sports in Kosovo. Meanwhile, one of the organizers of this tournament, Albion Curri, said that the tournament is being held on the occasion of Flag Day, and this traditional tournament is being held in Pristina for the first time, as it was previously organized in Pristina. “The tournament is held on the occasion of Flag Day and is held for the first time in Gjakova. It is traditionally developed in Pristina. Usually each country has its own tournaments, where the official list of table tennis players is usually presented. Competitions take place in teams and individually. The points are calculated, the official list is compiled and at the end of the year the best of Kosovo table tennis is announced. For the winners, we tried to get a modest reward from the organizer,” Curri said. One of the leaders of the participating teams said that his team has made the necessary preparations and aims to qualify first in the groups in order to reach the best players. /KosovaPress/

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://telegrafi.com/en/gjakova-holds-the-international-table-tennis-tournament/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos