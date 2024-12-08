Rublev: 'Djokovic knows everything about tennis, I don't know what Murray can contribute'





Stream ITF W35 Solapur live tennis Laalitya Kalluri vs. Valeria Monko * You can watch and bet on this match live here. Andrei Rublevdoes not experience bad results. In 2024, he finished number eight in the world on a demanding and increasingly competitive ATP circuit, but after several painful defeats in important tournaments he found himself in the spotlight of criticism. During an interview with Tennis weekly podcast While in London for the UTS tournament (exhibition), Andrey reflected on his mental state and the most talked-about tennis news of the past few weeks. – Preseason at the UTS For the ATP circuit, the year 2024 has just passed, a period that some players are using for rest and preparation for the intense 2025 season ahead. Others, like Andrei Rublevprefer to maintain intensity and compete at a high level by participating in friendly or practice tournaments, such as the Ultimate Tennis Duel (UTS)A new and very innovative format which may introduce new rules to streamline certain match situations in tennis. Commenting on the tournament, Andrey said: “Playing for the UTS is a good way to intensively prepare for the season. I like it.” – Current mental state Andrey is a very shy and reserved person off the field, although there have unfortunately been instances in the past year where that has been the case he injured himself on the field due to the excessive pressure he puts on himself during matches, which leads to frustration and anger towards himself. However, he has learned from these situations and says: “I learned a lot of things. As for the results, I've had a lot of ups and downs. I wish all my bad seasons ended like this. The year was interesting; I've matured and it's helped me grow.” Now he is solely focused on the year ahead and wants to put behind him the negative episodes that marked his 2024: “My main goal is to be mentally good in 2025.” – Murray, Djokovic's new coach The big news in recent weeks has been the addition of the recently retired Andy Murray to Novak Djokovic's team, to which the Russian responded by saying: “Novak is one of the best players in history, so I don't know if Murray can contribute anythingbut the positive energy that comes from their friendship can sometimes be more useful than anything else on this level. Djokovic knows everything about tennisHe understands it better than anyone else, and if they are friends he might feel something differently and come across as fresher or more motivated, for example.” A duo that will certainly give us both humorous and exciting moments when the Serbian faces challenging situations during matches: “It will be interesting because sometimes Nole is too emotional on the field and speaks harshly to his team, so I'm curious to see how Murray reacts in such situations.” Rublev concluded. This news is an automatic translation. You can read the original news, Rublev: “Djokovic knows everything about tennis, I don't know what Murray can contribute to him”

