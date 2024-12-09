Cricket: Captains hail the brilliant Brook as England stamp series







Photo: Photo sports Harry Brook played a small role as England's squad-mates pipped them to victory over New Zealand in the second Test on Sunday, but both captains agreed the 25-year-old had played a decisive role in the match. While Brook arrived in Wellington having scored a fine 171 in England's eight-wicket win in the series opener in Christchurch last week, the consensus was that his 123 on day one of the second Test was even better. “If you look at that scorecard, there's one man who took it from us,” said dejected New Zealand captain Tom Latham. “I think on a surface that provided plenty for our bowlers, the way Harry played in that first innings was excellent. “To play like he did, it just puts you under pressure from ball one. He played some incredible shots that you don't see from other teams around the world.”

Photo: PHOTO SPORTS Brook, who was named Player of the Match in Wellington, has now scored three centuries in four Tests across two New Zealand tours, with his 678 runs averaging just under 97. Such bare statistics, while impressive, can never tell the full story of the circumstances of an innings: the team's position in the match and the wicket on which a batsman has to score runs. In both Tests, Brook came on while his team were struggling and on both occasions he initially sparked England's revival in a great fifth-wicket partnership with Ollie Pope. For England captain Ben Stokes, Brook and Pope bringing the first innings to life on a Basin Reserve wicket that he described as a “snake pit” made their batting all the more impressive. “To have the skill to be able to play like that was absolutely phenomenal,” he said. “We were incredible with the ball but I think the way Harry Brook and Ollie Pope played on the first day decided this game for us. “Brookie thought taking the pressure back on the New Zealand bowls was exactly what was needed, hitting them off their length and hitting the same ball over the middle, over cover, going back and hitting it over the gully. “It made it so, so difficult for New Zealand to be able to consistently run forward and put the ball in the areas they wanted.” England's win in Wellington gave them an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series ahead of the third Tests in Hamilton, which start on Saturday. – Reuters

