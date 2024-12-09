The first bracket of twelve teams for the College Football Playoff has been set

The new team of 12 College Football Playoff brings with it the promise of becoming bigger, more exciting and more lucrative.

Perfect or 100% fair? Well, no one ever believed that.

The first extended play-off bracket revealed on Sunday left a likely result behind deserving Alabama team on the sidelines in favor of an SMU team that ended with a better record after playing a schedule that wasn't as difficult.

It put undefeated Oregon in first place, but set up a potential rematch against Ohio State, the team that came closest to beating the Ducks this year.

It treated underdog Boise State like a favorite and the stirred-up Georgia as a world beater at number 2.

It gave Ohio State home field advantage against Tennessee for reasons that would take a supercomputer to figure out.

It gave the sport the multi-week tournament it craved, but also ensured there will be plenty to do between now and the trophy presentation on Jan. 20, after what will easily be the longest college football season in history.

Fortunately, everything will be taken care of on the field, starting with first-round games on campuses Dec. 20 and 21, and then through three consecutive rounds that wind their way through traditional bowl venues.

Maybe Oregon coach Dan Lanning, whose undefeated Ducks are the favorite to win it all, best expressed when he offered: Winning a national championship isn't supposed to be easy.

Neither, it turns out, is figuring out who should play for it.

Alabama comes up short in the biggest debate in brackets





The Big Ten will lead the tournament with four teams, followed by the SEC with three and the ACC with two. The lasting memory of the inaugural hearing will relate to the decision by which the ACC awarded that second bid.

Alabama of the SEC did not play Saturday. SMU of the ACC did. The Mustangs fell behind by three touchdowns to Clemson before coming back to tie the game. But they ultimately lost 34-31 on a 56-yard field goal as time expired.

“We were on pins and needles,” SMU coach Rhett Lashley said. Until we saw the name SMU up there, we hung on the edge. We were very happy and grateful to the committee for rewarding our boys for their overall work.

The Mustangs had just two losses, compared to three for the Crimson Tide. Although SMU's schedule wasn't nearly as tough, the committee was impressed with the way the Mustangs came back against Clemson.

“We just felt like SMU stood out above Alabama in this particular case,” said Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel, the selection committee chairman. But it's no disrespect to the strength of Alabama's schedule. We looked at the entire oeuvre of both teams.

Crimson Tide AD gracious, but looking for answers

Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne was gracious to a degree.

Disappointed with the outcome and felt we were one of the top 12 teams in the country, he said on social media.

He acknowledged despite all of Alabama's losses to conference opponents this season, the Tides' push to schedule more games against teams from other major conferences to improve the high-powered schedule didn't pay off this time.

That's not good for college football, Byrne said.

Georgia, Boise State and Arizona State join Oregon with first-round byes

Georgia, the SEC champion, was seeded second; Boise State, the Mountain West champion, earned the third seed; and Big 12 titlist Arizona State received the fourth seed and fourth and final first-round bye.

They will all play in the quarterfinals of bowl games from December 31 through January. 1.

Clemson stole a bid and the 12th seed with its blowout win over SMU, the result that ultimately cost Alabama a spot in the field. The Tigers moved up to No. 16 in the rankings, but came in as the fifth-best conference winners.

Automatic byes and bids made the bracket strange

The conference commissioner's idea of ​​giving conference champions preferential treatment in this first version of the 12-team playoff could be reconsidered after this season.

The committee actually ranked Boise State, the Mountain West champion, at No. 9 and Big 12 champion Arizona State at No. 12, but both will be allowed to skip the first round.

Another CFP guideline: There is no reseeding of teams after each round, which means no break for Oregon. The top-seeded Ducks will face the winner of Tennessee-Ohio State in the Rose Bowl. Oregon defeated Ohio State 32-31 earlier this year in one of the best games of the season.

What the matchups look like

No. 12 Clemson at No. 5 Texas, December 21. Clemson is riding high after the SMU upset, while Texas is 0-2 against Georgia and 11-0 against everyone else this season. The winner will face…Arizona State in the Peach Bowl. Hey?

No. 11 SMU at No. 6 Penn State, December 21. The biggest knock against the Mustangs was not playing the big guys with a schedule that ranked 60th. Well, now they're coming. The winner will face… Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl. Yes, SMU vs. Boise was the quarterfinal match we all expected.

No. 10 Indiana at No. 7 Notre Dame, December 20. Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti felt his team deserved a home game. Well, not quite, but close. The winner will face…Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. The Bulldogs were awarded the No. 2 seed despite a throwing arm injury to QB Carson Beck. But what else was the committee supposed to do?

No. 9 Tennessee at No. 8 Ohio StateDecember 21. The Buckeyes (losses to Oregon, Michigan) won the home field over the Volunteers (losses to Arkansas, Georgia) in a schedule matchup that featured two of the largest stadiums in football. The winner will face…Oregon in the Rose Bowl. It feels like that match should happen in the semi-finals or later.

