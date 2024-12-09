Alex de Minaur ends the year with victory in Ultimate Tennis Showdown





Alex de Minaur has capped his landmark year with one last illuminating and lucrative victory in an all-singing, all-dancing rock 'n' roll version of the sport at the grand final of the Ultimate Tennis Showdown (UTS) in London. Playing to a raucous packed house at the old Olympic Copper Box Arena in East London, with flashing lights and loud music, De Minaur seemed inspired to deliver some of his best when he defeated Danish star Holger Rune in the final of the eight-man tournament on Sunday. De Minaur played more than four eight-minute quarters with only one serve per point and hardly any time between points. De Minaur seemed to thrive in the shortened version of the game as he won all five of his matches in three days. While he vowed that the format, packed with pressure points, was perfect to help him prepare for the Australian Open in the new year, he may also have turned his head somewhat by earning a small fortune for his week's work, totaling prize money of 625,000. British pounds ($1.2 million). Over the three days, de Minaur had defeated Rune 3-1, Jan-Lennard Struff 3-1 and Alexander Bublik 3-1 in the group stage, before beating veteran Gael Monfils 3-1 in Sunday's semi-final, before an even more convincing 3 -0 win (13-8, 14-11, 16-10) over the Dane in the showdown. “It has certainly been the best season so far, but I don't think it will be the best season of my career,” said De Minaur. “So I want to keep improving. I want to keep getting better and use everything I learned this year to take it towards 2025, and hopefully bigger and better things.” Although it was really a practice event, at one point de Minaur picked up his dropped racket at the back of the court and still managed to score a point against Monfils. It was a moment that showed the Australian feeling refreshed and free of pain after recent trials with the hip problem that has dogged him since Wimbledon. ABC Sport Daily podcast ABC Sport Daily is your daily sports talk. We'll dive into the biggest story of the day and make sure you're up to date on everything else making headlines.

