UMaine men's hockey uses third-period spike to subdue Stonehill

ORONO, Maine What seemed to be an easy Saturday afternoon for the fifth-ranked University of Maines hockey team against third-year Division I program Stonehill College turned into a dogfight.

After UMaine built a 2-0 lead in a dominant first period on goals from senior left Taylor Makar and senior center Harrison Scott, the Skyhawks stunned the Black Bears and silenced the crowd with second-period goals from Leo Chambers and Brady Hunter. tie it.

But the Black Bears got early goals in the third period from unlikely sources, junior defenseman Grayson Arnott and junior right wing Nick Niemo, and added a 5-on-3 power play goal from sophomore right wing Josh Nadeau to seal a 5-2 victory to achieve.

UMaine is now 11-2-2 and extends its undefeated streak to six games (5-0-1). Stonehill fell to 6-13. UMaine defeated Stonehill 46-16.

The teams conclude their series on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Arnott and Niemo each scored their first goals of the season.

Arnott broke the tie 1:39 into the third period when he planted himself at the front of the net and sent Nolan Renwick's wrist shot from the high slot over the shoulder of Stonehill goalie Connor Androlewicz, who spent four years as a backup spent at UMaine, fended off.

I saw [Renwick] rolled like a defender, so I thought I would fill his spot up front. It worked. It was a great shot from him and I was lucky to get a stick on it, Arnott said.

Niemo made his season debut after being a healthy scratch through the first 14 games, and he scored 3:19 later when a Skyhawk turned the puck over in the high slot and he fired a 25-foot wrist shot past Androlewicz's blocker.

It was great to suit up for the first time this year. It was a lot of fun, Niemo said. I was lucky enough to find the puck in the slot there. I was involved in the preliminary inspection and [Oskar Komarov] was aimed hard at their man and the puck hit [Komarovs] skate. It popped out, I just grabbed it, brought it to the center and just ripped it.

The Skyhawks took simultaneous penalties a few minutes later and Nadeau capitalized by walking to the middle of the slot and firing a shielded shot from six yards past Androlewicz.

Nadeau finished with a three-point game, including two assists to go with his goal.

Makar opened the scoring 7:49 into the game by sliding a rebound from Nadeau past Androlewicz.

It was Makar's sixth goal of the season.

Scott scored his team-leading 10th goal of the year with a power-play wrister from the center of the slot.

UMaine outscored Stonehill 18-2 in the first period.

Stonehill freshman center Chambers scored his first collegiate goal at 1:40 of the second period to make it 2-1.

Frank Ireland fired a shot from the left circle into the body of UMaine goalkeeper Albin Boija.

The puck fell to the ice and Chambers knocked it home.

That goal changed the momentum and the energetic Skyhawks started to take on the Black Bears and created some quality chances.

Boija was forced to make a blocker save on Ireland's short breakaway.

The Skyhawks also did an impressive job limiting UMaine's high-percentage scoring opportunities.

The Skyhawks went to the power play late in the period and sophomore lefty Hunter tapped a rebound from Devlin O'Brien into a half-empty net from the right faceoff circle.

We came out very hard [in the first period]. We got worn out in the second and the third was pretty good until the last three or four minutes, UMaine coach Ben Barr said. In the second period we lost our humility. We didn't want to do all those little things that help you have the puck on your belt and play in the offensive zone. We turned the pucks over.

We've done that a lot this year, Stonehill coach David Berard said, referring to the team's third-period woes. If it had been a 40-minute hockey game, we probably would have won three or four more games.

Stonehill has the equivalent of nine scholarship players, nine fewer than the maximum of 18 allowed under NCAA guidelines, and leading scorer Anthony Galante (9 goals, 7 assists) was let home for disciplinary reasons.

