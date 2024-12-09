Australia vs India second Womens ODI, live scores, blog, updates, latest news, Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry

Georgia Voll scored her maiden international century off just 84 balls while Ellyse Perry achieved three major milestones on her way to her third ODI hundred as Australia secured victory in the second ODI against India at Allan Border Field.

Watch every ball of Australia vs India LIVE and commercial-free while playing in 4K on Kayo | New to Kayo? Get your first month for just $1. Limited time offer.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/>

Australia posted 8-371 and left the visitors with a huge chase, with India in response bowling for 249 in 44.5 overs.

Voll, who made her ODI debut in the series opener, brought up a brilliant hundred with a flick to deep wicket in front of friends and family who flocked to Brisbane from her hometown of Toowoomba.

Her innings was full of brutal hitting, highlighted by a number of crunching straight and on drives against the sears early in her innings.

Voll departed soon after lifting the bat for a well-crafted 101 off 87 balls, but she could have gone on 86 when she survived an extremely short run-out scare.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> The split screen of the run-out decision that went in favor of Georgia Voll. Source: FOX SPORTS

Perry called her through for a quick single and Voll very casually dropped her bat into the crease, instead of sliding it in, and the replays were too close to call the third umpire.

Voll's mother, who was watching in the stands, thought her daughter was in trouble, but the benefit of the doubt went to the batsman, and she made the most of it to reach her century and become the second-youngest Australian are, after Meg Lanning, who did that in the stands. an ODI.

The right-hander shared an opening partnership of 130 runs with 21-year-old Phoebe Litchfield, who made 60 off 63 balls before riding with Perry.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Georgia Voll's mother may have thought her daughter was running out of money after watching the reruns. Source: FOX SPORTS

Voll and Litchfield's aggressive approach would have made regular captain Alyssa Healy proud as she watched from the sidelines after conceding a goal in the adjacent nets.

Voll came into the squad as a Healys replacement at the top of the table, forming an exciting next-generation combination with Sydney Thunder teammate Litchfield.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Georgia Voll raises the bat to celebrate her first ODI innings. Source: FOX SPORTS

No. 3 Perry reached her century off just 72 balls in a brutal display of strokes, including six sixes.

During her batting, she passed 4000 runs in ODIs and 7000 runs in all formats for Australia, overtaking Lanning as the Australian with the most sixes in ODIs. She has defeated 42.

Perry is only the second Australian after Lanning to reach the latter milestone, while she is the fourth Australian after Belinda Clark, Karen Rolton and Lanning to surpass the 4000-run mark in 50-over internationals.

Her century is her first in ODIs since 2019, and she rode alongside Beth Mooney (56) with the pair putting a tired Indian attack to the sword with a 98-run partnership before Perry was bowled attempting a switch hit from 105.

Stand-in skipper Tahlia McGrath (20) was the only other player to hit double figures.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Ellyse Perry from Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Source: Getty Images

Opener Richa Ghosh was the only Indian to reach fifty during the chase, cracking a patient 54 before being bowled by leg-spinner Alana King.

All-rounder Annabel Sutherland claimed four wickets, including the dismissal of Indian number 3 Harleen Deol, while Minnu Mani contributed an unbeaten 4 while batting with the tail.

The third ODI between Australia and India will start at the WACA on Wednesday.

LIVE BLOG

Relive all the Australia vs India action below! Can't you see it? Click here!