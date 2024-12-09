Building connections: Australian Tennis Awards highlight schools, events and inclusion initiatives | December 8, 2024 | All news | News and Features | News and events





Schools, tournaments and inclusion initiatives will be honored at the 2024 Australian Tennis Awards.

Melbourne, VIC, Australia, December 8, 2024 | Jackson Mansel Events and programs from grassroots clubs and schools will be honored at the Australian Tennis Awards tomorrow night. These initiatives allow people of all ages and abilities to pick up a racket and develop a lifelong bond with the sport. The following finalists highlight schools, events and programs that help achieve the goal of making tennis a sport for all. Most notable school Holy Trinity Primary School (ACT): Students at Holy Trinity Primary School actively participate in lunch competitions organized by the school. With participation increasing across all year levels, interest in inter-school competitions is high, requiring the school to conduct trials. Students' connection with tennis, due to its inclusion in the physical education program, has led to many subsequently joining local clubs. Nachtcliff Secondary School (NT): The Year 7-9 school is hosting Teen Team Tennis, a pilot program for Tennis Australia, facilitated by Tennis NT coaches. Nightcliff Middle School, the largest pilot group in Australia, offers the program to students every Thursday afternoon as part of an extracurricular subject. Nightcliff Middle School has a chance to become the first school to win the award twice. SA School and Services for the Visually Impaired (SA): With the growth of blind and visually impaired tennis, SA School and Services for Vision Impaired (SASSVI) has expanded its physical education program to offer the sport to schools. The organization has also organized blind tennis tournaments among their schools, giving students access to national and world championships. Australian Tennis Awards

Honors list

Most notable school 2023 Torrens Valley Christian School (SA) 2022 Aitken Creek Primary School (Vic) 2021 Cobdogla Primary School (SA) 2020 Not presented 2019 Elizabeth North Primary School (SA) 2018 Casuarina Street Primary School (NT) 2017 Riverton primary school (WA) 2016 Wembley primary school (WA) 2015 Brisbane Boys' College (Qld) 2014 Parkes public school (NSW) 2013 Nightcliff Primary School (NT) 2012 Maribyrnong Sports Academy (Vic) 2011 Secondary years tennis school at Box Hill Secondary College (Vic) Most Outstanding Tournament Margaret Court Cup Albury Tennis Association (NSW): The tournament was held for the 20th time in January and hosted almost 300 players from Australia and the Oceania region. The flagship tournament for the Albury Tennis Association, the Margaret Court Cup, provided a vibrant and inclusive atmosphere and strengthened relationships between players from participating countries. Rye Tennis Club Annual Australia Day Event (Vic): Played at two locations for the first time in its 45-year history, 221 players took part over the Australia Day long weekend. With the additional use of Dromana Tennis Club, the number of players has increased compared to 133 last year. 2024 Clarence Open (TAS): The Clarence Open was played over Labor Day weekend, with 135 participants. From a Hot Shots challenge for 5-11 year olds to Fast4 doubles and the open age competitions, there were events for all ages and abilities. Blind and Visually Impaired Program and Adaptive Para Standing Tennis Competition (NSW): Organized by City community tennis in the heart of Sydney, these programs offer people with physical disabilities the opportunity to play tennis. Because the courts are close to public transportation, easy accessibility has resulted in increased weekly participation. Australian Tennis Awards

Honors list

Most Outstanding Tournament 2023 2023 Queensland Head Stage Age (Qld) 2022 Euroa Lawn Tennis Club Labor Day (Vic) 2021 Warrnambool lawn open (Vic) 2020 Not presented 2019 Playford Tennis International (SA), North Beach Junior Classic (WA) 2018 Canberra International (ACT), Traralgon International (Vic) 2017 Melbourne Wheelchair Tennis Open (Vic), Mildura Grand International (Vic) 2016 Canberra International (ACT), Ferntree Gully AMT (Vic) 2015 Mildura Grand International (Vic), Bendigo Junior Tour (Vic) 2014 Toowoomba International (Qld), Bendigo Classic (Vic) 2013 Toowoomba International (Qld) 2012 Bendigo International (Vic) 2011 Burnie International (TAS) 2010 Burnie International (TAS) Most notable inclusion initiative Positive Energy Enhancing Skills (Qld): Positive Energy Enabling Abilities is an initiative founded by Glen Bowe and the Discovery Park Tennis Club located on the Gold Coast. It provides players with disabilities the opportunity to learn the skills of the game, as well as life and functional skills, surrounded by an inclusive community. SA Blind and Low Vision Program (SA): The SA Blind and Low Vision Program offers visually impaired players the opportunity to play social tennis, as well as a sustainable competitive pathway to further their tennis. In 2024, the program helped Adelaide become the first city in the world to offer a weekly structured competition for visually impaired athletes. They also had record numbers at their weekly training sessions on Tuesday evenings. The winners will be announced at the Australian Tennis Awards on Monday, December 9 at Palladium Ballroom. You can follow the event via Tennis Australia's social channels.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tennis.com.au/news/2024/12/08/all-ages-and-abilities-initiatives-spotlighted-at-australian-tennis-awards The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos