College Football Playoff Bracket Revealed: Oregon No. 1 Overall, SMU Moves Over Alabama

The first 12-team College Football Playoff includes SMU, but not Alabama.

The Crimson Tide were the first team out when the selection committee announced its final rankings on Sunday, laying the groundwork for the first expanded, professional playoff in major college football history: four rounds, 11 games in one month.

We looked at the number of wins Alabama had against ranked opponents. We looked at SMU's schedule, they were undefeated in conference. Their losses were to ranked teams. But we also looked at Alabama's losses to unranked teams. It was quite a debate, committee chairman Warde Manuel, Michigan's athletic director, said on ESPN's selection show.

The Big Ten's undefeated Oregon will be the No. 1 seed, followed by SEC champion Georgia at No. 2, Mountain West champion Boise State at No. 3 and Big 12 champion Arizona State at No. 4. All will receive the first seed : round bye of the quarterfinals played in traditional bowl games on December 31 and January 1.

The first round matches to be played at campus locations on December 20-21 are:

No. No. 5 Texas vs. No. 12 Clemson, which earned its bid by winning the ACC on a 56-yard walk-off field goal on Saturday night. The first meeting between the Longhorns and Tigers will be played Saturday, December 21. The winner will then face Arizona State in the Peach Bowl.

No. No. 6 Penn State vs. No. 11 SMU, which came in as the last overall selection before the Crimson Tide even after the heartbreaking loss to Clemson. The game is the first of a tripleheader on Saturday, December 21. The winner will face Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl.

No. No. 7 Notre Dame vs. No. 10 Indiana in a rarely played battle in the state. The Fighting Irish and Hoosiers have played 25 times since 1958, but only once (1991). The winner will then face Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. Notre Dame will host the first game in the new format on Friday evening, December 20.

No. No. 8 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Tennessee in an SEC-Big Ten matchup played as a tripleheader nightcap on Dec. 21. The winner will play Oregon in the Rose Bowl.

The semifinals will be played on January 9 at the Orange Bowl and on January 10 at the Cotton Bowl. The newest championship in college football history will be played Jan. 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

After the conference championship games were played on Friday and Saturday, the only drama left for selection Sunday was between Alabama and SMU.

In one corner the mighty Crimson Tide, with thirteen national championships, six of them since 2009. In the other corner the Mustangs, who took almost forty years to work their way back from the NCAA death penalty to playing power conference football.

After losing 34-31 to Clemson on a last-second field goal in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday night, the Mustangs (11-2) finished 10th in the committee's final Top 25, two spots lower than they came into the weekend. just one ahead of the Crimson Tide and good enough to reach the final of seven at-large bids.

When the announcement happened, I honestly got emotional just because I'm so happy for our kids, SMU coach Rhett Lashlee said on ESPN.

Alabama was ranked higher than No. 12 Arizona State and No. 16 Clemson, but those teams earned their way into the field by winning their conferences.

Alabama (9-3) touted its strong schedule, which included three wins against committee-ranked teams, including SEC champion Georgia. The Crimson Tide also lost twice to Vanderbilt and Oklahoma, neither of which broke a .500 record, in their first season since the retirement of legendary coach Nick Saban.

SMU did not defeat any team ranked by the committee, but the Mustangs' only losses were by a combined five points to BYU and Clemson, with a combined record of 20–5.

We value a strong schedule, which is why Alabama is ahead of other two-loss teams with three losses, Manuel said.

In the committee's final Top 25, the Tide also ranked ahead of No. 13 Miami (10-2) and No. 17 BYU (10-2).

Complete CFP Top 25 Rank Team File Last week 1 13-0 1 2 11-2 5 3 11-2 2 4 11-2 3 5 11-1 4 6 10-2 6 7 10-2 7 8 11-1 9 9 11-1 10 10 11-2 8 11 9-3 11 12 11-2 15 13 10-2 12 14 9-3 13 15 9-3 14 16 10-3 17 17 10-2 18 18 10-3 16 19 9-3 19 20 9-3 21 21 9-3 22 22 11-1 24 23 9-3 23 24 10-3 20 25 10-2 25

Alabama made the four-team CFP eight times in 10 years.

A year after Alabama knocked undefeated Florida State out of the final version of the four-team CFP, the ACC was given the benefit of the doubt over coach Kalen DeBoers Tide.

Disappointed with the outcome and felt we were one of the top 12 teams in the country. “We had an extremely challenging schedule and we recognize that there were two games in particular where we did not perform as well as we should have,” Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne said. posted on X.

The Big Ten fields four teams (Oregon, Penn State, Ohio State and Indiana), the SEC three (Georgia, Texas and Tennessee) and the ACC two (Clemson and SMU). The Big 12 was the only Power 4 conference to ultimately become a one-bid league.

