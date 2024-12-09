Tennis Scotland hit back at Judy Murray over Sir Andy's inheritance claim

READ MORE:

Judy Murray says tennis chiefs have squandered Andy's legacy

Her comments came following the collapse of her 20m tennis center project near the Murray family home in Dunblane earlier this year. She said she was angry that Tennis Scotland and other stakeholders in the project were starting to disappear as time went on.

She said: I have no confidence whatsoever in the leadership of Tennis Scotland and that is a major reason for me not to get involved with anything else here.

Even when it was ten years since Andy won Wimbledon, they did nothing, nor when he retired. But it was never about celebrating his achievements, it was about using them to raise the profile of tennis in Scotland and Britain and reach communities that had previously been excluded. But what do they actually do? They now have about 20 full-time employees, but when presented with a golden opportunity, they dropped the ball in spectacular fashion.

Sir Andy, 37, retired after losing in the men's doubles in the quarter-final of the Paris Olympics in August and is now coaching his former rival Novak Djokovic.

In a statement to The Herald, a spokesperson for Tennis Scotland said: Regardless, this is a period of unprecedented growth for our sport.

“There are more people playing than ever before, with participation growth and club memberships at a record high, increasing by over 20,000 in the last five years to almost 80,000. We are now the third largest sport in Scotland by club membership, with a small staff team compared to many other sports.

“To meet that growth, we have worked hard to secure additional investment at a time when sports funding is under increasing pressure, allowing tennis to invest significantly in a number of facilities and projects to build capacity with the support from our partners LTA, sportscotland, universities and local authorities.

“We have opened two new indoor centers in Edinburgh and Elgin this year and construction will start on a third new indoor facility in Dumfries & Galloway in January.

“In addition, 160 public tennis courts across Scotland have been upgraded and refurbished over the past year at a cost of around €2.5 million to enable easy access to tennis in local communities, in partnership with local authorities and leisure operators.

“Since 2014, more than £30 million has been invested in almost 200 projects in Scotland, including floodlighting, all-weather surfaces, clubhouses, indoor courts, padel and park courts. There have been 40 new padel courts opened in Scotland in the last two years, most of which inside.

“We also host more international competitions than ever, with 32 weeks of events throughout the year, including at ATP and ITF level, and have just announced the first ever broadcast deal with BBC Scotland for our domestic tour. The number of players regularly participate increased by 32% last year, while numbers are expected to grow again by 2024.

“There has also just been a record investment in Scottish performance tennis with a new five-year funding deal with the LTA, while at grassroots level more than 2,000 Scottish schoolchildren are introduced to tennis every year as a result of our roadshows.

“In 2023, the largest number of Scots will compete at Wimbledon, and Jonny OMara, who has worked with Andy Murray for the last 18 months of his career, is now part of our performance coaching team, providing the highest level of advice and guidance to our players. There are now also over 500 accredited coaches in Scotland with around 300 applicants each year across the four levels of qualifications we deliver in partnership with the LTA.”

The spokesperson added: There is always more to do and the Tennis Scotland team will continue to work tirelessly to grow our sport.