Oregon is at the top of the College Football Playoff bracket; SMU over Alabama





The 12-team College Football Playoff that will ultimately crown national champions was unveiled Sunday, with top-seeded Oregon, Georgia, Boise State and Arizona State earning the top four seeds and first-round byes. As part of the expansion of the playoffs from four teams to 12 this season, the 13-member selection committee selected the five highest-ranked conference champions, plus seven at-large teams. Only the four highest-ranked conference champions were eligible for the top four seedings and the reward of byes to the quarterfinals. The rule meant that the committee's final top 25 ranking differed from the placement. The series of 12 teams, per placement: 1. Oregon (13-0) 2. Georgia (11-2) 3. Boise State (12-1) 4. Arizona State (11-2) 5. Texas (11-2) 6. Penn State (11-2) 7. Notre Dame (11-1) 8. Ohio State (10-2) 9. Tennessee (10-2) 10. Indiana (11-1) 11. SMU (11-2) 12. Clemson (10-3) Little movement was expected between the committee's penultimate Top 25 rankings, released Tuesday, and Sunday's finals, as the committee chairman, Michigan athletics director Warde Manuel, had said that teams not participating in conference championships this weekend would essentially were frozen. The 48 hours before the bracket unveiling went largely as expected, as many favorites won their conference championship games; One exception, however, was when Clemson upset SMU with a last-second field goal to win Saturday's ACC championship game. SMU, which just a week ago was projected for a possible top-four finish as conference champions, suddenly found its resume thrown into a debate with other major candidates, like Alabama, which had more losses but also more top 25s victories. last big spot. Ultimately, SMU emerged as one of the biggest winners of the series when the committee included the Mustangs despite losing in the title game, leaving out perennial powerhouse Alabama. Manuel said the committee vigorously debated the merits of SMU and Alabama. The way SMU played in that game and lost on a last-second field goal made us feel like SMU had the nod over Alabama in this case, Manuel said, “but it's no disrespect to Alabama's high-powered scheme. “ Former Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban suggested on ESPN that teams would need to tighten their planning moving forward. Play more good games, he said. Instead of playing eight SEC games, maybe we should play 10. The top four seeds were secured this weekend as Oregon defeated Penn State to win the Big Ten, Georgia defeated Texas for the SEC title in overtime, Arizona State won the Big 12 over Iowa State and Boise State defeated UNLV to win the Mountain West . With Nos. 1-4 earning byes, the playoff will begin on December 20-21 with a first-round match between the teams seeded Nos. 5-12, played at the home stadiums of the higher-seeded teams overall. These matchups are now set: Clemson, Texas

Indiana at Notre Dame

SMU at Penn State

Tennessee in the state of Ohio The winners of the first round will advance to the quarterfinals, hosted at the Fiesta Bowl, the Rose Bowl, the Peach Bowl and the Sugar Bowl, where they will play one of the top four seeds on December 31 and January 1. This means the winner of Ohio State-Tennessee will face Oregon, the winner of Indiana-Notre Dame will face Georgia, the winner of SMU-Penn State will face Boise State and the winner of Clemson-Texas will face Arizona State. The dates of the rest of the College Football Playoff: Semi-finals: January 9-10, at the Cotton Bowl and the Orange Bowl. Championship: January 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

