Who is Olivia Gadecki, Australia's new tennis superstar?





ICYMI: Australia has a new No. 1 women's tennis player, and she's ready to make waves at the 2025 Australian Open. Meet Olivia Gadeckithe 22-year-old rising star from the Gold Coast who is winning hearts and climbing the global rankings. Olivia's journey to number 1 in Australia Olivia Gadecki, from sunny Queensland, made headlines after winning her first Grand Slam main draw match at the 2023 Australian Open. Her momentum didn't let up, representing Australia at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris in both singles and doubles alongside Ajla Tomljanovic. In September 2024Olivia rose to Australia's No. 1 spot after an impressive performance at the Guadalajara Open Akron in Mexico, where she reached her first WTA singles final. She overtook Daria Saville to claim the top spot in Australia. Worldwide she has the WTA Top 100currently ranked No.88a milestone in her career, and a ranking we bet she will continue to rise. Looking back on her year, Olivia said The era: Ending the year in the Top 100 is a dream come true. It's definitely been one of my goals, so checking it off is a great feeling. But I'm looking forward to breaking into the Top 50 next, and hopefully the Top 20, or even the Top 10. 5 things you need to know about Olivia Gadecki 1. Moved to Britain permanently

In 2024, she moved to Great Britain to further her career and expand her educational opportunities. 2. Early start inspired by her brothers

Olivia picked up a tennis racket at the age of three, thanks to the encouragement of her four brothers. 3. Serena Williams is her idol

In a previous interview, Olivia cited legendary tennis champion Serena Williams as her tennis inspiration. 4. Ash Bartys protg

Olivia trained with Ash Barty in 2020 and credits the retired Aussie champion for reigniting her passion for the sport after a short hiatus.Olivia really brings life to Australian tennis, said Bartje. She is a tactical genius and a breath of fresh air. 5. Prefers to fly under the radar

Unlike many other athletes, Olivia prefers to stay under the radar, giving few media interviews and focusing on her game. The 2025 Australian Open Women's Singles Main Draw has been revealed and Olivia Gadecki is the only Australian woman to secure direct entry, occupying 96th of the 98 spots. While wildcard entries may add more Aussies to the mix, all eyes will be on Olivia as she represents the country. With her determination, talent and mentorship from Australian icon Ash Barty, Olivia Gadecki is poised to inspire a new generation of Australian tennis fans. As the 2025 Australian Open approaches, now is the perfect time to get behind her. We will come to cheer on Olivia in January. Will you participate?

