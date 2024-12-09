Maharaj calls for 'old fashioned cricket' for South Africa to get the job done in Gqeberha

South Africa will “go back to old-fashioned Test cricket” as they look to take five wickets to complete a win on the final day in the Sint-Georgespark. This after they “started searching” in the last 90 minutes of the fourth afternoon.

A slightly frustrated one Keshav Maharajwho was the last to strike in the 34th over – before Kusal Mendis and Dhananjaya de Silva batted out another 18.5 overs – said tighter disciplines will be key with the old ball on a surface that remains relatively good for batting with Sri Lanka 143 runs away from leveling the series.

“It takes a lot of patience, especially as the ball gets older and softer. The wicket is getting a little quieter, but we have been searching a bit, if I'm honest,” Maharaj said at the post-game press conference. . “Hopefully we'll get back to playing old-fashioned Test cricket tomorrow, like we did in that period when we got those seven wickets in the morning.”

Maharaj reflected on the third day's play when South Africa forced a Sri Lankan collapse of 7 for 67 to take a 30-run first-innings lead. Then Marco Jansen provided good bounce and Dane Paterson played an excellent and accurate spell, finding late movement with the second new ball. This time, South Africa will have to wait another 28 overs for the second new ball and will have to apply their disciplines for longer, especially against ready batters.

The partnership between Kusal and Dhanajaya has grown to 83, with each not out on 39. While their increasing ease at the crease may cause some concern, South Africa know they are essentially a wicket away from the tail and if they get there the rest could fall apart. “Traditionally, wickets happen in clusters. There can be a period where the game isn't going anywhere and then all of a sudden it takes one wicket to basically be the catalyst,” Maharaj said. “It's about staying patient and hopefully reaping the benefits of a hard operation tomorrow morning.”

South Africa has already had two lessons in patience: one when Sri Lanka had 242 for 3 overnights and then finished at 328 on day three and the other on the fourth day. Sri Lanka looked comfortable at 117 for 3, with the partnership between Angelo Mathews and Kamindu Mendis standing at 53, when Maharaj scored an important double. He removed Mathews and then Kamindu in successive overs and came up with a plan that worked.

With Mathews, South Africa wanted to “encourage a shot” as they believed they had enough runs on the board, as Maharaj gave it an extra flight, and Mathews tried to hit it over midwicket and was bowled. “It was a big wicket. It obviously led to Kamindu's wicket a few overs later.”

After Mathews was removed, South Africa tried something different against Kamindu. “It didn't seem like he wanted me to get in trouble, so [I thought] let me come around the wicket and keep him in the crease,” Maharaj said. 'And it paid off quickly. It paid off on the first ball I tried.”

'I told you so' – Keshav Maharaj to his skipper after setting a trap to overthrow Angelo Mathews AFP/Getty images

Kamindu made a sharp turn as he attempted a throw that turned against the leg side and Kyle Verreynne instinctively grabbed the ball with one hand. Maharaj pointed festively at Bavuma, acknowledging the fact that their homework earned them full marks.

At that stage, South Africa had Sri Lanka 122 for 5 and could probably sniff out a win. They tried a few things because they felt they had “earned a little bit of the right to search, but probably not for as long as we did,” as Maharaj put it. Maharaj operated from his end to the last session of the session and continued to experiment with his lengths as he tried to find a new breakthrough. At the other end, South Africa rotated through the seams and although Kagiso Rabada and Paterson both found some movement, Sri Lanka balanced caution with enterprise and carried through the day.

In 2019At this ground on the second day, Sri Lanka were 60 for 2 on the night, chasing 197. They got there without losing another wicket and Kusal Mendis was one of the batsmen in charge of that victory. South Africa know the importance of removing him, but understand that their best chance of doing so is to ensure their disciplines are strong and that they don't get too far ahead, knowing that a win would tick an extra box in their quest to achieve that goal. the final of the World Test Championship.

“We recognize the bigger picture for everything, but it's about a process. The boys are very comfortable just focusing on the now and not the future,” Maharaj said.

South Africa will be guaranteed a place in the final if they win this and the next two games, and can still get there with less than three wins, but then they are dependent on other results.