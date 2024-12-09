No. 3 Seed Boise State scheduled for the College Football Playoff quarterfinals in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (Dec 8, 2024) Boise State, three-time Fiesta Bowl champions and 2024 Mountain West Conference Champions, earned the No. 3 seed and a bye in the first round of the College Football Playoff quarterfinals in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl on Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at State Farm Stadium . The first-ever College Football Playoff Quarterfinals kick off at 5:30 PM MST and will air live on ESPN and its digital platforms from Glendale.

The Broncos will meet the winner of the CFP first-round matchup between No. 6 Penn State and No. 11 SMU. The Nittany Lions host the Mustangs on Saturday, December 21 at 10 a.m. MST.

"The new era of college football is upon us and Boise State kicking off the first-ever College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl raises the level of excitement even further," said Erik Moses, executive director and CEO of the Fiesta Sports Foundation.

Ten years after its most recent appearance, Boise State returns to the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl for the first time since 2014. The Broncos defeated Arizona 38-30 in 2014 for their third Fiesta Bowl victory in nine seasons. Boise State previously claimed Fiesta Bowl victories, most notably in 2007 against Oklahoma and in 2010 against TCU.

With a 3-0 record in the all-time Fiesta Bowl, Boise State is one of three schools, along with Penn State (7-0) and Oklahoma State (3-0), with an undefeated record in at least three appearances.

The Broncos are bowl eligible for the 27th consecutive season, the second-longest active streak behind Georgia (28). Boise State has a 13-8 Bowl Seasons record since switching to FBS in 1996.

Boise State earned its spot in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl with its sixth Mountain West Conference championship in a 21-7 victory over No. 20 UNLV. The win marked a first-round playoff bye for Boise State (12-1) as one of the four top-ranked conference champions.

The Broncos will bring one of the top offenses to Arizona, ranking fourth in the FBS in scoring offense (39.1) and sixth in total offense (470.2). Leading the way is Ashton Jeanty, the nation's leading rusher with 2,497 yards, just 131 yards shy of Barry Sanders' all-time FBS record of 2,628 set in 1988. Jeanty has six games with at least 200 yards rushing this season and six games with at least three touchdowns as part of a 29-touchdown season to date.

While Jeanty, the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year and finalist for the Doak Walker, Maxwell and Walter Camp Awards, is grabbing headlines, Maddux Madsen excelled in his first full season as Boise State's starting quarterback. Madsen has thrown for 2,714 yards with 22 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

Head Coach Spencer Danielson, the Mountain West Coach of the Year, also has a stout Broncos defense. The former Boise State defensive coordinator has led the Broncos to the nation's 24th-ranked passing defense, allowing 115.1 yards per game. Boise State is putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks as well as every other team in the country, ranking second with 51 team sacks led by All-Mountain West defenders Jayden Virgin-Morgan and Ahmed Hassanein, both of whom rank in the top 20 nationally stand at 10.0 and 8.5 bags each.

"The expanded College Football Playoff brought a lot of excitement to the season and the Playoff will be even more exciting. We are proud to host the first ever CFP Quarterfinals here at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl," said Judy Bernas, president of the Fiesta Sports Foundation. "Boise State has a history of success at the Fiesta Bowl and we will welcome Bronco Nation both on and off the field."

Boise State awaits the winner of a matchup between Penn State and SMU. Penn State and SMU meet for the third time, with Penn State leading the all-time series, 1-0-1.

Penn State (11-2) enters the College Football Playoff after a 45-37 loss to No. 1 Oregon in the Big Ten Championship game. The Nittany Lions boast one of the best defenses in the country, ranking sixth in total defense (282.1) and eighth in scoring defense (16.4). Leading the unit is Abdul Carter, the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and finalist for the Bednarik Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Lombardi Award. Carter is a force, leading the team with 19.5 tackles for loss and 10.0 sacks. Tight end Tyler Warren, who totaled 88 receptions and 1,062 yards, is a finalist for the Mackey and Paul Hornung Awards and was named the Big Ten Tight End of the Year.

SMU's nine-game winning streak ended in a 34-31 loss to then-No. 17 Clemson in the ACC Championship, but an undefeated 8-0 debut conference campaign propelled the Mustangs (11-2) to the College Football Playoff. SMU is the sixth-highest scoring team in the country at 38.5 points per game and is led by Kevin Jennings, who has thrown for 3,050 yards and 22 touchdowns. Brashard Smith, a First Team All-ACC running back, is averaging nearly six yards per carry with 1,270 total yards and 14 touchdowns.

No school has more Fiesta Bowl wins than Penn State, which has a perfect 7-0 record. The Nittany Lions' most recent performance came in 2017, a 35-28 win over Washington in which Saquon Barkley set a Bowl record with a 92-yard touchdown run. SMU would make its first appearance in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl with a win at Penn State.

Some of the most memorable moments in college football took place during the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, which dates back to 1971. In recent history, five of the last seven games have been decided by one score.

Three days prior to the College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe will take place in Central Phoenix on Saturday, December 28 at 10 a.m. MST. The Fiesta Bowl Parade will be led by Anthony Robles, this year's Grand Marshal.

