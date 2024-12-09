Sports
Three storylines to watch as Flyers face Utah for the first time in Philadelphia
The game: 7:30 PM ET, NBCSP, 97.5 The Fanatic
We're back, folks, and that's not a good thing. The Flyers had some matinee action in Boston yesterday, and despite a strong early effort in that game, they couldn't stop the Bruins, couldn't close the deal when they had the chance when they had the chance and did they ever have chances and eventually dropped it in extra time, in quite heartbreaking fashion. That's the second time this has happened in as many games, with Thursday's Panthers game slipping past them in similar fashion, and suddenly things are looking risky for the Flyers.
On the Utah side, they are doing quite well in their first season in their new location. They got off to a good start, winning their first three games of the season, but have seen things slow down a bit since then. As it stands, they are going with a respectable record of 11-11-4 through their first 26 games of the season.
That may not sound world-famous, but to put it in context, they have just one fewer win than our Flyers this season, which we're feeling pretty optimistic about (at least in short order), so maybe there's something there too. They're in sixth place in the Central, but they're coming into tonight's game with a nice bit of momentum after a pretty impressive 5-2 win over the Sabers yesterday. This will undoubtedly be an interesting match.
Storylines to watch
Some returns (for real this time?)
Hold us back if you've heard this one, but it looks like the Flyers are get some reinforcements back for this one. Both Sam Ersson and Jamie Drysdale are no longer listed on the NHL's IR list, suggesting the two will at least be an option to play tonight.
It remains to be seen if one or both of them will get back in tonight, but it would make sense for Ersson to be the one to get the nod for this start. It was understandable that the team would easily want to bring him back into action, even if he was technically healthy. The Panthers or the Bruins would also be a tough matchup for his return, but with the team coming off back-to-back heavy losses, it's a given. to reason that they would want to lean on the goaltender who has proven to be their most reliable, even in the throes of injury, as they try to get things back on track.
Drysdale, however, is the bigger question mark. If Ersson's job is to be taken as a model, it wouldn't be a big surprise if Drysdale has to be postponed for just one more game, but on the other hand, as a skater it is easier to manage and sort his minutes. to let him get right back into it.
Lineups won't be confirmed until much closer to game time, and we'll see how this plays out then.
Getting Farabee going
It has been a tough journey for Joel Farabee, to say the least. It's been a month since he last scored a goal, which came back against the Panthers on November 9, and he only managed two assists between then and today. He's getting some looks, but he just can't seem to get one to go in front of him, and nowhere was this more evident than in yesterday's overtime period when he had a golden opportunity to win the game and go all alone was on the break for a shot and then shot wide. We know what happened after that.
The Flyers seem to be looking for answers, Farabee is looking for answers, but so far none have come. The hope, of course, is that once he gets one, he's off to the races, but there seems to be something more at work here. Still, finding a way for Farabee to capitalize on just one of these opportunities he creates is a huge first step. Will tonight be the night his luck will change? Time will tell.
Let's beat the hangover
All in all, this game looks like it could be a real litmus test for this Flyers team. After Thursday's tough loss to the Panthers, the team seemed pretty depressed, but the hope was that they could turn that into energy and motivation and right their ship in short order in their next game against the Bruins. But of course, while the early returns in that game were promising, it ended up as another game they let go of, and a situation they need to find answers to, and find them in short order.
We've been here before, and we know how this can go. One of the less resilient (not so) old teams would have gotten in on themselves and let things spin on them in a big way. However, this team should be different, they should be more even-keeled, never let up and have more belief in themselves and each other. Tonight will obviously be a big test, and the hope is that the team can come in, clean up and make a positive statement about where they are.
The setups
Philadelphia Flyers
Joel Farabee Sean Couturier Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett Morgan Frost Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster Noah Cates Bobby Brink
Scott Laughton Ryan Poehling Garnet Hathaway
Cam York Travis Sanheim
Emil Andrae Rasmus Ristolainen
Jamie DrysdaleNick Seeler
Sam Erson
(Ivan Fedotov)
Utah Hockey Club
Clayton KellerBarrett HaytonNick Schmaltz
Jack McBain Logan Cooley Dylan Guenther
Matias Maccelli Nick Bjugstad Lawson Crouse
Alex Kerfoot Kevin Stenlund Michael Carcone
Mikhail Sergachev was landless
Ian Cole Michael Kesselring
Juuso Valimaki Robert Bortuzzo
Jaxon Stauber
(Karel Vejmelka)
