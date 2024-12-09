Desert Island Discs: Ebony Rainford-Brent says cricket 'owes a lot' to Azeem Rafiq for courage to stand up against racism





Rainford-Brent has represented England 29 times and was part of the team that won the Women's World Cup and World T20 title in 2009. However, her early experiences on the cricket courts after being spotted at primary school were 'quite challenging' as she 'didn't feel like I belonged' as a young black girl from south-east London living largely with and against children from wealthier backgrounds. background played. “I was excited that you could see that there was something exciting ahead by representing your province,” she said. “But there were a lot of stages where I realized quite quickly when I went to cricket that I was very different to the girls I was playing with. Other kids had gotten one-on-one. [coaching] from eight years. “We bought my first cricket bat in Brixton for five. I think it was from the 1950s and someone had just got rid of it at a yard sale and I used that right through to playing junior England.” Rainford-Brent said she faced comments about her hair, negative reactions to her mother's Jamaican food and initially found cricket to be a “different world” where “there was no diversity”, which made forging a career a fought. “At first it was ignorance or misunderstanding. Then I started to encounter some environments where there were more explicit things around things that affected training,” she explained. “The hardest part then is, 'If I challenge this, will I lose my place or my position?' If I had challenged things I don't think it would have worked out well. In some ways I wish I had been more outspoken and taken over the system.' In a wide-ranging chat with Desert Island Discs host Lauren Laverne, Rainford-Brent also spoke about the impact of her brother being stabbed to death when she was five, and how her mother worked night shifts to fulfill her cricketing dreams. She also discusses the African Caribbean Engagement (ACE) charity she founded four years ago. The program aims to re-engage young people of African and Caribbean descent in cricket and address a significant decline in the number of black professional players in the sport. “It was really special to see so many young people pursuing their dreams, but also in a supportive environment,” Rainford-Brent said. Listen to Ebony Rainford-Brent on Desert Island Discs on BBC Radio 4 and via BBC Sounds at 10am GMT on December 8.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/sport/cricket/articles/cg7rr4g3kvzo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos