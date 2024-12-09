Home Sweet Home: SF's Jackson repeats as Boys Tennis Player of the Year | Michigan

TRAVERSE CITY A lot of high school tennis takes place on the road.

That's just how it works. Tournaments are all over the state, and trips often take several hours to find top competition.

So when Owen Jackson played games at home, he made the most of it.

The Traverse City St. Francis senior and now four-time Record Eagle Boys Tennis Player of the Year has spent his entire four-year varsity career without ever losing a match at the Bandrowski Family Tennis Center at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Middle School, the home of gladiators.

That includes 29 matches.

“There's a lot about this place,” Jackson said. “It starts with all the work you put in between seasons. We're blessed to have this. It's like a second home here.”

The St. Francis courts resurfaced three years ago, just as Jackson was soaring in singles. Newer jobs are often grittier due to the sand in the paint, becoming faster as time passes and the paint wears down.

But that grit also lends itself to Jackson's playing style. The Glads senior is not afraid to play long points and finish games with patience, waiting for the right moment to go for winners.

That hasn't stopped Jackson from winning most of his matches in just two sets, after which he turns into a cheerleader for his teammates.

“Just like football or baseball, there's always an advantage to playing at home, even if it's a little different,” said Gladiators head coach Dane Fosgard.

Fosgard added that the Glads draw large crowds at home compared to other tennis events, and all of the team's championship banners can get into people's minds.

“When we're at home, parents make an effort to come out and watch us play,” Jackson said. “It does make a difference. … You feel comfortable and you feel like you can do what you need to do.”

Jackson won the No. 3 state singles title as a freshman, going 39-4 that season, followed by a No. 2 singles ranking and a 34-9 mark.

He produced a 28-10 record as a junior in his first season at No. 1 singles, then improved that mark to 34-6 as a senior, advancing to the state championship match, where he lost to former St. Francis student Oliver Caldwell in a match between the top two seeds and summer hit partners. Caldwell had the second-highest Tennis Reporting Player Ranking of boys in Michigan, behind only Division 1 state champion Austin King of Midland Dow.

Jackson's 34 singles victories were third among Michigan prep players this season (TC Central's Tanner Cooley was second with 36, with Midland Dow's Austin King topping the list with 38).

Jackson didn't lose a match as a sophomore to anyone who had fewer than three state qualifiers, and he didn't miss a match due to injury his entire TCSF career.

Jackson committed to Hope College, a young team with only one senior, in October. Former SF teammates Ben and Charlie Schmude are currently on the roster of the Dutch.

In college tennis, a full lineup consists of three doubles matches and six singles matches, with players usually playing both in the same event.

“I like singles and doubles for different reasons,” Jackson said.

Singles requires more endurance and mental toughness, he said, while he likes the doubles aspects of shorter points, momentum and celebrating in a more animated way.

But before heading off to college, Jackson made sure he enjoyed his senior season.

“From the beginning, I was told to take it all in,” Jackson said.

That even includes TCSF not winning regionals for the first time in years, with Glen Lake emerging to take the title as the Lakers and Glads met in seven of eight fly finals, winning four in three-set matches. St. Francis and Glen Lake have met twice before, drawing once and TCSF winning a 5-3 game on the Lakers' courts.

“I realized how much we had done in the last four years,” Jackson said. “St. Francis tennis is very special. There were no regrets.”

The Gladiators won three regional titles and a team state title during his time, plus several individual state crowns.

Over the course of four seasons, Jackson has honed his game in many ways, including mental strength, improving both his backhand and forehand shots, learning to stay calm and hitting the weights more as a senior.

“He plays every game like it counts,” Fosgard said. “He has never played bad games in four years.”

Jackson's younger brother, Casey, joined the St. Francis tennis team after finishing in the top 10 in the Division 3 boys golf state finals as a freshman last spring. He combined with Brady Thelen to go all the way to the tennis state finals at number 3 in doubles.

DREAM TEAM

Owen Jackson, Sr., TC St. Francis (Player of the Year, 34-6 record at No. 1 singles)

Tanner Cooley, TC Central (36-4 at No. 1 singles)

Colebrook Sutherland, Sr., Glen Lake (17-12 at No. 1 singles)

Elijah Rindfusz, Sr., Petoskey (22-13 at No. 1 singles)

Alex Lamphier, Jr., TC Central (29-9 at No. 2 singles)

Luke Washington, Sr., Petoskey (25-7 at No. 2 singles)

Hawthorn Sutherland, So., Glen Lake (25-9 at No. 2 singles)

Collin Brantly, Sr., Petoskey (30-6 at No. 3 singles)

Riley White, Sr., TC Central (33-7 at No. 3 singles)

Michael Houtteman, Sr., Glen Lake (26-4 at No. 3 singles)

Brian Tang, Jr., Petoskey (27-7 at No. 4 singles)

Luke Bailey, Sr./Louis Daurel, Sr., Petoskey (29-6 at No. 1 doubles)

Max Betten, Sr./Helly Taylor, Jr., TC Central (31-11 at No. 1 doubles)

Luke Bailey, Sr./Louis Daurel, So., Petoskey (29-6 at No. 1 doubles)

Clark Taracha, Jr./Liam Washington, Fr., Petoskey (25-9 at No. 2 doubles)

SECOND TEAM

Casey Jackson, So./Brady Thelen, Jr., TC St. Francis (29-12 at No. 3 doubles)

Steven Biteman, Sr./Jonah Arbuckle, Sr., Petoskey (21-14 at No. 1 doubles)

Asher Peterson, Sr./Finn Fisher, Sr., TC Central (24-13 at No. 2 doubles)

Bryce Cundiff, So./Andrew Schopieray, Sr., Glen Lake (21-6 and 20-11 records, mostly at No. 2 doubles)

Martin Howard, Jr./Cole Wilson, Jr., Petoskey (28-6 at No. 3 doubles)

Oliver Christensen, Jr./Holden Beery, So., TC Central (28-12 at No. 4 doubles)

Jack Dumas, So./Finn Clarke, Fr., Petoskey (21-13 at No. 4 doubles)

Porter Martin, So., Glen Lake (23-9 at No. 4 singles)

Kyle Ross, Jr., Cadillac (20-1 at No. 4 singles)

HONORABLE MENTION

Max King (Sr.)/David Ansley (Sr.), TC St. Francis; Nate Brewer/Chris Girrbach, TC Central; Conner Breckenfield, Harbor Springs, Jr.; Tyler Chan, TC West, Sr.; William Gibbons (Jr.)/Will Sutton (Jr.), TC St. Francis; Carson Poole, TC St. Francis, Sr.; Luke Davis, TC St. Francis, So.; Eli Schmude, TC St. Francis, Sr.; Kyra Lamb, Sr./Owen Pierce, Fr., Glen Lake; Oliver Mitchell (Jr.)/Ben Romzek (Sr.), Glen Lake.