Northwestern hockey post-mortem: Reflecting on the greatest season in program history

When you think of great Northwestern programs, the first thing that comes to mind is the lacrosse team. Kelly Amonte Hillers' squad is responsible for eight of Northwestern's 11 national team championships and has been one of the premier women's lacrosse bluebloods over the past two decades.

However, after the 2024 season, Northwestern hockey should be included in that conversation as well.

In 2021, Northwestern capped an 18-5 season by ending its 27-year Final Four drought and winning a national title. After finishing fifth in the Big Ten and entering the NCAA tournament as a No. 6 seed, Tracey Fuchs' team finished the season as champions, an effort led by the 2020 recruiting class that changed the culture of the team turned around.

2021 should have been the Northwest's peak. But instead, it was the moment a bigger monster woke up.

The Wildcats went 20-5 in 2022 and returned to the national title game. The next season they finished with a 21–2 record, winning the Big Ten regular season and tournament titles and losing in a nail-biting national championship game. Then in 2024, they completed the best season in program history.

Heading into the 2024 season, Northwestern was ranked as the No. 1 team in the country over defending champion North Carolina, and for good reason. Despite the loss of key contributors like Alia Marshall and Peyton Halsey, there was plenty of room for optimism. Senior Maddie Zimmer, the hero of Northwestern's 2021 title series, was set to return after taking the 2023 season off to prepare for the Paris Olympics. She was accompanied by sophomore Ashley Sessa, a transfer from UNC who also competed in Paris. These two would eventually become the X-factors of Northwestern's squad, leading the team in points and goals.

Northwestern got off to an impressive start, beating teams like No. 5 Duke and No. 17 Boston College in the opening month of the season. To start conference play on September 21, the Wildcats handed No. 4 Iowa a 5–0 defeat, handing the Hawkeyes their biggest loss since 2012. In that match, Sessa scored an incredible goal that ranked number 4 on SportsCenters top ten. performed a list of numbers that day, establishing her reputation as a human highlight reel who ultimately broke Northwestern's single-season points record with a total of 67 points.

Although eight of the eighteen games were decided by one goal, Northwestern was firmly in control of the regular season, trailing by just 26 minutes and 16 seconds in 1,080 minutes of playing time. It looked vulnerable only twice: when it trailed 1-0 at halftime against Princeton on September 27 and when the Big Ten regular-season title against Michigan on October 25 was decided by an overtime goal by a graduate student. Lauren Wadas. The end result was a perfect 18-0 regular season, the first in program history and the fourth in NU sports history (behind the 2005, 2009 and 2021 lacrosse squads).

The first and perhaps only moment of adversity for Northwestern came in the Big Ten Tournament finals. During that game, Michigan pressured a Wildcat offense that never got going in a 1-0 loss. That game was NU's first and only loss of the season, but it may have been the spark that pushed the team to the next level.

During the NCAA tournament, Northwestern was once again the underdog. NU and UNC had traded the No. 1 rankings all season, but the loss in the Big Ten title game dropped the Wildcats to No. 2. While the Tar Heels blew out their early tournament opponents by more than three goals, the Wildcats still seemed shaky, heading to the Final Four after a back-and-forth quarterfinal match with Virginia that went to overtime (and again Wadas scored the winning goal).

The Final Four was initially a similar story. Northwestern was pushed to the brink by a UMass team it had defeated 6-1 earlier in the season, and only advanced to the national championship game after Zimmer found Sessa for a late-game goal. With Saint Josephs finally halting UNC's win streak in the semifinals, Northwestern found itself in the title game as the favorite, facing the red-hot Hawks looking to win their school's first team championship in history.

However, NU saved the best for last and reserved the most dominant performance for the most important match of the year. The Wildcats jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first quarter, led 5-0 after halftime and held on for the win to claim their second national championship. With two titles and four appearances in four years, Northwestern can claim to be the nation's premier hockey program in recent memory.

Zimmer, who scored two goals and an assist against Saint Josephs, was named the Final Fours Most Outstanding Player of 2024. She plans to return for her final year of eligibility, but her Most Outstanding Player awards for the 2021 and 2024 seasons already have her going down as an all-time Wildcat great. The rest of her graduating class, which is no longer eligible this year and includes names like Wadas, Annabel Skubisz, Chloe Relford and Katie Jones, will be remembered as the class that started it all.

With several top players returning, Northwestern is well-positioned to be one of the top teams in the country again next season. But for now, let's celebrate the past season of one of the most dominant teams in school history.