



HUNTINGTON, W.Va. Marshall Director of Athletics Christian Spears announced that Tony Gibson has agreed to become the 32ndi.e head coach in Marshall Football history. Gibson will be introduced during a press conference at 4:30 PM on Thursday, December 12, in the Encova Auditorium in the Brad D. Smith Center for Business and Innovation. “Finding the right person to lead the Thundering Herd Football program is one of the most important decisions we will make at Marshall Athletics,” said Spears. “We recognize the significance of this moment. We want to thank our President Brad D. Smith for his leadership, principle-based approach and thought partnership as we made this decision. “We are also grateful to Mike Valentine – our Senior Associate Athletic Director and Sport Administrator for Football – for his role in ensuring we made the right decision. Finally, I would like to commend our Board of Directors for their cooperation and support, as well as . “The 32nd head coach in our program's history is coming home! He is a proud Boone County native with a tremendous wealth of coaching experience who will continue to elevate and honor Marshall Football's tradition of success. We are excited to announce Tony Gibson and to formally introduce him and his family on December 12 at 4:30 PM. We can't wait to be at Marshall and continue the success we have come to love and expect started with him and his staff.” Marshall University President Brad D. Smith said the university brings home a proud West Virginian who has seen national success. “We couldn't be happier to welcome Tony Gibson home as our 32ndi.e head coach at Marshall University,” Smith said. “Coach Gibson has led some of the top programs nationally, but ultimately his heart longed to return to the mountains he came from. “Coach Gibson has prepared his entire life for this moment, a moment when his talent, experience and love for the state will combine with the storied tradition of Marshall Football to take us to the next level. Go Herd!” Gibson comes to Marshall after serving as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at NC State, where he spent the past six seasons. A three-decade coaching veteran, Gibson also served as an assistant and coordinator at West Virginia (2001-07 and 2013-18), Arizona (2012), Pitt (2011) and Michigan (2008-10). Gibson has attended 16 bowl games in his career and coached five All-Americans, 22 players who went on to professional careers and 27 all-conference performers. In 2021, Gibson was nominated for the Broyles Award, given to the nation's top assistant coach. Gibson played defensive end in college at Glenville State, where he was a member of two WVIAC championship teams. The native of Van, W.Va., is bringing his family to Huntington: his wife Kerry and children Cody and Ashton. For the latest information about Marshall Athletics, follow @HerdZone on X and Instagram. Download the Marshall Athletics app for iOS and Android to follow all Thundering Herd sports and get live stats, schedules and free live audio. —HerdZone.com—

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://herdzone.com/news/2024/12/8/general-tony-gibson-named-as-marshalls-32nd-head-football-coach The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos