



Hibriten's Bren Woods has been named Caldwell County's 2015 Girls Tennis Player of the Year. Hibriten's Bren Woods has been named Caldwell County's 2015 Girls Tennis Player of the Year. It feels great to be Player of the Year because there are so many great players in this region, Woods said. There are many people who have put in a lot of time to help me get where I am today. Our coach Raleigh Rogers, Rocky Brooks cIn order to help me a lot, Adam Smith and my private coach Ryu Iwai all spent a lot of time helping me. Woods, a junior, finished the season with an overall record of 15–4. They were also called the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Player of the Year. Academically, Woods maintains a 4.0 GPA at Caldwell Early College High School. Woods helped lead the Panthers to their most successful season in program history. Hibriten advanced to the third round of the 3A State Dual Team tournament for the first time ever. It was really great to make it to the third round, Woods said. We all practiced really hard and everyone on the team contributed enormously. It wasn't just me, because a win in the match number six is ​​as many points as a win in the number one mbee. So everyone played their part. While the Panthers had a special season as they reached the third round of the playoffs, Woods says the first-round win was the most memorable. “I think the best moment this year was when we got past the first round for the first time,” Woods said. It was really great, especially for our seniors, because they worked so hard for four years and we finally did it. Woods also credits much of her success to Hibriten head coach Raleigh Rogers. “Raleigh is someone we can call at any time to hit with us or set up a ball machine,” Woods said. We will do anything we ask. It's great to have such a coach and mentor. He knows a lot about tennis, so we learn a lot from him.

