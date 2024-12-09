Calumet Hockey Survives Jeffers, Houghton Blanks FHC – Sunday Sports Wrap





Click on the highlighted scores for more game details. Secondary school In high school hockey Saturday… . Houghton knocked out Forest Hills Central 3-0 at the West Michigan Hockey Showcase in Grand Rapids. Jack Sayen and Noah Maillette scored in the second period, and Braden Kari's power-play goal in the third period sealed the victory. Brycyn Nettel made 26 saves and earned the shutout in net

. The Kings got the second-period points from Ted Loukus and Nathan Londo. Londo scored again in the third period, but the Jets rallied with goals from Briton Heinonen and Benton Rajala. Brendan Boberg had two assists for the Copper Kings. Beau Jukuri stopped 34 shots to earn the win on goal for Calumet. Kasen Helminen made 27 saves as the Jets suffered their first loss of the season. Listen to the replay of the game here Calumet stopped Jeffers 3-2 The Houghton swim teams played a three-way meet at Gladstone on Friday. The boys narrowly defeated the Braves 125-118, while Manistique was a distant third with 34 points. Event winners for the Gremlins included Collin Raasio in the 500 freestyle, Beau Haataja in the 100 backstroke, and the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays with Josh Bennett, Collin Raasio, Beau Haataja and Brett Gaff.

The girls defeated the Braves 127-101, while the Emeralds were in third place with 43 points. Winners of the event included Rose Dennis in the 50 and 500 freestyles, and the 200 freestyle relay team of Heidi Cischke, Katie Sarau, Alaina Eles and Evelyn LaTendresse. College hockey The MTU hockey team lost 4-1 to St. Thomas Saturday evening. The Huskies defeated the Tommies 30-17, but Logan Morrell was the only player to find the back of the net. Derek Mullahy took the loss in net. The northern hockey team dropped a 2-1 decides to go to Ferris State on Saturday. Matthew Romer scored the Wildcats' lone goal. Ryan Oullette made 28 saves for the Wildcats. College basketball Both Michigan Tech basketball teams earned wins over Purdue Northwest on Saturday Janie Tormanen scored a career-high 21 points as the women's team won 74-63 . Isabella Lenz added 17.

Six Huskies reached double figures in scoring, while the men's team buried the Pride 92-59. Marcus Tomashek led the balanced attack with 15 points. Both NMU teams defeated Parkside on Saturday. The women's team remained undefeated with one 72-67 victory. Jacy Weisbrod scored 22.

The men's team rode a strong second half to a 73-62 win. Gerald Gittens scored all 18 of his points in the final nine minutes. Dylan Kuehl also scored 18. GLHL The Portage Lake Pioneers fell 5-2 at Fond du Lac Saturday night. NHL The struggling Red Wings lost 2-1 to the Avalanche Saturday. Lucas Raymond scored Detroit's only goal. Ville Husso made 23 saves. The Wings have lost five straight games, each by one goal. Detroit visits the Sabers on Monday. Due to NFL football on 99.3 The Lift, Wings coverage begins at 6:45 on KBear 102.3. N.B.A The Pistons snapped their three-game losing streak with one 120-111 victory over the Knicks on Saturday night. Cade Cunningham had a triple-double, with 29 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists. The Pistons are off until Thursday, when they visit the Celtics. N.F.L The Chiefs host the Chargers in tonight's NFL game on 99.3 The Lift. MLB Former Brewers shortstop Willy Adames has signed a seven-year, $182 million contract with the Giants. Milwaukee receives a draft pick from San Francisco in compensation. Former Milwaukee pitcher Adrian Houser has signed a minor league deal with the Rangers after a disappointing season with the Mets. Local sports broadcasts Monday – Boys Basketball – Forest Park in West Iron County – broadcast WIKB 99.1 FM .

Tuesday – Girls Basketball – Calumet at Hancock – 7:00 PM airing on the Voice of the Copper Kings, KBeer 102.3 .

Tuesday – Girls/Boys Basketball – Ewen-Trout Creek at Forest Park – Broadcast WIKB 99.1FM .

Wednesday – Boys Basketball – Hancock at Houghton – 7:00 airing on the Voice of the Gremlins, 97.7 The wolf .

Thursday – Girls Basketball – LANse in Forest Park – broadcast WIKB 99.1 FM .

Friday – Hockey – Gabriel Richard in Houghton – 6.40pm broadcast on the Voice of the Gremlins, 97.7 The wolf.

Saturday – Hockey – Gabriel Richard in Calumet – 12:40 airing on the Voice of the Copper Kings, KBeer 102.3.

Saturday – Hockey – Bay Port in Houghton – 3:10 broadcast on the Voice of the Gremlins, 97.7 The wolf. Email sports news and results to [email protected].

