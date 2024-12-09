College Football Playoff bracket predictions and bowl picks





The championship weekend delivered a blockbuster worthy of the first 12-team College Football Playoff. It took overtime in Atlanta, but Georgia, even after two regular-season losses, claimed the SEC by beating Texas and stealing an all-important first-round bye from the Longhorns, who will still host a quarterfinal against Clemson with twelve seeds. Top-ranked Oregon and Penn State were locked in an offensive shootout in Indianapolis. But despite a late effort from the Nittany Lions, the Ducks once again proved why they are both still undefeated and at the top of the college football world. Dan Lanning's 13-0 team doesn't just get a first-round bye; they play in the Rose Bowl on January 1. In the land of underdogs and surprises, Arizona State and Boise State made loud statements in their respective Big 12 and Mountain West championship games, earning unlikely – but well-deserved – first-round byes. Who would have seen that coming four months ago? Not the Big 12 media, which predicted the Sun Devils would finish last in the conference. And finally, in Charlotte, Dabo Swinney and Clemson (with an assist from Syracuse last week) resurrected their once-lost season and found another conference championship and a spot in the playoffs by beating SMU on a field goal in the last second. The Mustangs had to sweat it out overnight, but in the end, they — not Alabama, not Ole Miss, not South Carolina and not Miami — found themselves in the playoff field, too. Their reward? A trip to Happy Valley to take on No. 6 Penn State. After months of rankings, placements and countless debates, we have a group of twelve teams that brings with them plenty of tantalizing questions and intriguing possibilities. Can Oregon take the lead and finish 16-0 and finally earn the coveted national championship the program craves? A year after missing the playoffs, will Georgia re-establish itself as the sport's flagship program? How far will Boise State and Arizona State's Cinderella runs go? Is a sleeping giant like Notre Dame, Ohio State or Tennessee better positioned for a run after not having to play in a conference championship? Or will the new format create more chaos and produce a double-digit semifinalist, perhaps even a big-name winner like Clemson? Here are our full picks for the first 12-team College Football Playoff. Andrea Adelson First round Texas 28, Clemson 14

Ohio State 27, Tennessee 24

Penn State 24, SMU 23

Notre Dame 38, Indiana 17 Quarterfinals Texas 33, Arizona State 30

Oregon 35, Ohio State 31

Penn State 38, Boise State 35

Notre Dame 23, Georgia 20 Semi-finals Texas 31, Oregon 30

Notre Dame 27, Penn State 24 National title game Texas 31, Notre Dame 27 Kyle Bonagura First round Texas 31, Clemson 21

Ohio State 28, Tennessee 24

Penn State 31, SMU 17

Indiana 31, Notre Dame 24 Quarterfinals Oregon 35, Ohio State 28

State of Arizona 31, Texas 28

Penn State 38, Boise State 24

Georgia 42, Indiana 38 Semi-finals Oregon 42, Arizona State 31

Georgia 28, Penn State 24 National title game Oregon 31, Georgia 24 Bill Connelly First round Texas 35, Clemson 16

Ohio State 17, Tennessee 10

Penn State 31, SMU 20

Notre Dame 24, Indiana 23 Quarterfinals Oregon 28, Ohio State 21

Texas 31, Arizona State 17

Penn State 24, Boise State 20

Notre Dame 20, Georgia 16 Semi-finals Oregon 35, Texas 31

Notre Dame 23, Penn State 21 National title game Oregon 28, Notre Dame 27 Editor's Choices 2 Related David Hale First round Texas 45, Clemson 27

Ohio State 28, Tennessee 27

SMU 30, Penn State 28

Notre Dame 42, Indiana 10 Quarterfinals Texas 34, Arizona State 21

Ohio State 32, Oregon 31

SMU 36, Boise State 33

Notre Dame 21, Georgia 20 Semi-finals Ohio State 27, Texas 24

Notre Dame 35, SMU 28 National title game Ohio State 27, Notre Dame 24 Eli Lederman First round Texas 41, Clemson 31

Ohio State 24, Tennessee 20

Penn State 31, SMU 28

Notre Dame 34, Indiana 17 Quarterfinals Texas 30, Arizona State 13

Oregon 35, Ohio State 34

Boise State 28, Penn State 20

Notre Dame 24, Georgia 16 Semi-finals Oregon24,Texas20

Notre Dame 27, Boise State 17 National title game Oregon 27, Notre Dame 24 Chris Low First round Texas 31, Clemson 14

Ohio State 27, Tennessee 24

Penn State 35, SMU 21

Notre Dame 24, Indiana 20 Quarterfinals Texas 34, Arizona State 24

Ohio State 30, Oregon 28

Boise State 28, Penn State 27

Georgia 24, Notre Dame 21 Semi-finals Ohio State 31, Texas 30

Georgia 34, Boise State 21 National title game Georgia 28, Ohio State 23 Max Olson First round Texas 31, Clemson 20

Ohio State 17, Tennessee 14

Penn State 41, SMU 35

Indiana 24, Notre Dame 21 Quarterfinals Texas 27, Arizona State 17

Oregon 35, Ohio State 13

Penn State 31, Boise State 21

Georgia 27, Indiana 10 Semi-finals Oregon37,Texas31

Georgia 20, Penn State 17 National title game Oregon 34, Georgia 27 Adam Rittenberg First round Texas 24, Clemson 16

Ohio State 26, Tennessee 19

Penn State 34, SMU 23

Notre Dame 31, Indiana 21 Quarterfinals Texas 33, Arizona State 20

Oregon 38, Ohio State 35

Penn State 35, Boise State 31

Notre Dame 19, Georgia 17 Semi-finals Oregon31,Texas21

Notre Dame 27, Penn State 26 National title game Oregon 38, Notre Dame 27 Mark Schlabach First round Texas 24, Clemson 20

Ohio State 28, Tennessee 17

Penn State 34, SMU 24

Notre Dame 35, Indiana 21 Quarterfinals State of Arizona 24, Texas 21

Oregon 38, Ohio State 31

Penn State 27, Boise State 24

Georgia 24, Notre Dame 21 Semi-finals Oregon 38, Arizona State 27

Georgia 27, Penn State 21 National title game Oregon 24, Georgia 20 Jake Trotter First round Texas 24, Clemson 12

Tennessee 21, Ohio State 20

Penn State 27, SMU 19

Notre Dame 31, Indiana 23 Quarterfinals State of Arizona 27, Texas 23

Oregon 35, Tennessee 28

Boise State 28, Penn State 27

Notre Dame 16, Georgia 14 Semi-finals Oregon 44, Arizona State 38

Notre Dame 20, Boise State 14 National title game Oregon 30, Notre Dame 27 Paolo Uggetti First round Texas 27, Clemson 14

Tennessee 27, Ohio State 24

Penn State 34, SMU 20

Notre Dame 28, Indiana 17 Quarterfinals State of Arizona 27, Texas 24

Oregon 34, Tennessee 21

Penn State 31, Boise State 27

Notre Dame 21, Georgia 17 Semi-finals Oregon 38, Arizona State 27

Notre Dame 24, Penn State 20 National title game Oregon 31, Notre Dame 20 Dave Wilson First round Texas 27, Clemson 17

Tennessee 34, Ohio State 31

Penn State 37, SMU 30

Notre Dame 24, Indiana 21 Quarterfinals Texas 34, Arizona State 27

Oregon 30, Tennessee 24

Penn State 41, Boise State 24

Georgia 38, Notre Dame 27 Semi-finals Oregon31, Texas17

Georgia 28, Penn State 21 National title game Oregon 28, Georgia 20

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/college-football/story/_/id/42853623/college-football-playoff-2024-bracket-picks The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos