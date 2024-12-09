Time on the hockey rink is limited and some players have difficulty getting onto the ice

The current one24:04This makes hockey a game for everyone

Kensi Bridges rushes up the stairs and into the kitchen with an armful of sports trophies she's collected from her room.

“Baseball trophy, hockey trophy, hockey trophy,” the eight-year-old, who lives in Mississauga, Ontario, shouted proudly as she was out of breath, dropping them onto the table with a big smile on her face.

Two seasons on the ice with her girls teams under eight (U-8) are immortalized in these awards. Kensi remembers the good times she had on the ice and the friends she made.

But despite fond memories, she won't be playing hockey this season.

“Sometimes on hockey teams you have to get up early, and I don't like that,” Kensi said. “We had to wake up when the sun wasn't even up yet.”

Her father, Billy Bridges, who was her coach and is also a decorated Paralympic hockey champion, says Kensi's games during the season took place every weekend between 7am and 9am. He isn't shocked that his daughter doesn't want to play anymore.

“U-8 girls are forced to leave the rink open to all representatives at other times [representative competitive] teams,” says Billy.

“You can definitely see the game of hockey trying to broaden its interests and grow its roots. But it can certainly be a divisive sport, and also a bit of an elitist sport.”

Paralympic champion Billy Bridges poses with his daughter Kensi during a game of para hockey. (Submitted by Billy Bridges)

Hockey Canada recently identified access to appropriate ice time as one of the barriers to women's growth in soccer. Other groups whose participants are not on track to play competitively, such as children with disabilities and newcomers to Canada, also report structural issues that can make them feel unwelcome in hockey.

“For a sport that's trying to attract and grow people, it's certainly not doing itself any favours,” says Billy.

Ice Age Challenges for Adapted Youth Program

As president and founder of Avalanche Kidz Hockey, Linda Matteo struggled to find ice time for her private adaptive hockey program for children with autism.

“We are not associated with any hockey team or hockey league under the Hockey Quebec banner. We just don't fit in,” Matteo said. The province does not offer modified hockey programs in Montreal.

Playing for a local club can be a challenge if you need help on the ice, as many autistic children do, making programs like Avalanche the only option for many parents.

Linda Matteo, founder of Avalanche Kidz Hockey, says that when they finally found a suitable rink, they were asked to pay a 15 percent premium over established association teams. (Avalanche Kidz/Facebook)

Jennifer Silver's son Matthew is joining the program for the first time this season and says Avalanche has filled a gaping need. “I never thought I would be a hockey mom,” she says.

“The fact that he now has access is life-changing for him. He will now be able to participate in Canada's national sport.”

But keeping the program alive was a struggle. Matteo says every community and association she contacted for ice time sang a similar tune: They would love to help, but they can't because they need the ice for the kids in their programs and there is nothing extra.

When Matteo finally found ice at an opportune time, she said the Avalanche rink demanded 15 percent more than hockey member groups. She says the whole process made her feel like autistic children are not welcome in hockey.

“I think everyone just needs to open their minds and start looking at things in a different light,” Matteo said.

“We play hockey. We just play hockey our way.”

Many rinks with different approaches

Hockey Canada says there are more than 2,800 authorities across the country that manage ice. This includes provincial and municipal hockey associations, local governments, school boards and a wide range of private arena owners.

Marin Hickox, vice-president of women's and girls' hockey at Hockey Canada, said the organization has no control over how the rinks allocate ice time.

“A lot of times ice time is an exception, and when you start getting new teams you are faced with potential barriers from an association that has had the same ice for 30 years,” she said.

Hockey Canada has recognized that this is a challenge for the game, especially for girls, as it appears that by policy or unofficially, legacy organizations that primarily administer boys' hockey have historical rights to the best ice times.

In Toronto, Abrar Al Mouktaran came into the game through a program called Hockey 4 Youth.

“It brought me closer to people and other friends,” she said.

Abrar Al Mouktaran is a hockey player and volunteer coach with Hockey 4 Youth, a Toronto-based organization that makes hockey accessible to newcomers to Canada. (Hockey 4 Youth)

Targeting newcomers to Canada, Hockey 4 Youth provides children with equipment and funding so they can experience hockey in an accepting, positive environment. If they can get ice time, that is.

Moezine Hasham, the organization's founder, says rink managers often cite groups with existing or long-term priority agreements as a reason for inflexibility.

“We've had issues in several jurisdictions,” he said.

But even when they go on the ice, sometimes people are still not happy with them.

Last year, Al Mouktaran was coaching when she said a misunderstanding led to a heated argument with a group of men.

“It was so clear that they were not interested in what we were doing. I want to say, for example, that they hated us,” Al Mouktaran said. “Hate is a strong word, but they hated us.”

The girls thought they had the ice for a full hour. The men thought they could start 10 minutes earlier. Al Moukataran says they eventually took to the ice while the young players were learning to skate.

“They were shooting pucks, being aggressive, skating fast and the girls didn't know what was happening,” she remembers. “Honestly, it was very scary.”

Moezine Hasham is the founder of Hockey 4 All. He says long-term agreements with established leagues make it harder for new teams to get ice time. (Douglas Gelevan/CBC)

Hasham was told that the men had been logging the same ice time for decades, and believes that is why they felt entitled to kick the girls out.

“There are certain adults who mess things up and… [say] 'Oh, we have a policy', the policy is written by your organization and the policy is subject to change, right?” he said.

Using data to optimize glaciation

Amy Walsh, CEO of the Future of Hockey Lab and former executive director of Hockey Nova Scotia, is working on what she hopes can be a solution to better manage ice time.

She collects data from all arenas in Nova Scotia and believes she can use analytics and artificial intelligence to optimize ice use.

“We've found in this project that a number of ice surfaces don't even have a booking system, so it's still pen and paper,” Walsh said.

“So unless you know the phone number of the rink manager, or unless you are friends with the rink manager, it is very difficult to gain access.”

LOOK | Groups that disagree about glaciation in Regina: Longtime rec league players, private hockey academy competing for ice time at Regina Arena A group of senior recreational hockey players say they have rented the same ice times for decades, but are now displaced after a deal put a private hockey academy in charge.

Hockey Canada launched a 15-person steering committee in May investigate what can be done about the barriers women and girls face in sport. This showed that girls play an average of 2.4 years less hockey than boys, and that the retention rate for girls is lower than for boys.

Currently, approximately 108,000 players in Canada are women, according to the organization's figures. Hockey Canada has set a goal of increasing that number to 170,000 by 2030.

“[Hockey Canada] We need to have more influence on what happens at the local level,” says Hickox.

For Walsh, the solution does not lie in shortening boys' ice time. She believes the data will allow rinks to optimize the way they allocate ice time so that everyone gets a chance.

“We need to flip the script and think about it from an abundance mindset.”

Billy Bridges, meanwhile, isn't sure his daughter Kensi will ever return to the game. Her agenda is already full with Girl Guides, karate and rock climbing. She also likes art.

Bridges says there should be room for both competitive and non-competitive play. (Douglas Gelevan/CBC)

Billy says these activities have much friendlier schedules and are generally more diverse and inclusive than hockey.

“You're going to suck them in or spit them out,” he said. “Unfortunately, many people who leave the sport at a young age for these reasons do not return to it.”

He doesn't think the competitive side of hockey needs to disappear. After 24 years with the Canadian national team, he says the sport has shaped his life and he is grateful for that.

But he also maintains that the goal of developing Canada's next star player and winning another gold medal can co-exist with the fun of playing the game and connecting with the community and country.

“The top level is so cutthroat that there still has to be that other side,” Billy said.