No. 3 Football hosts No. 16 Clemson in the first round of the College Football Playoff





AUSTIN, Texas No. 3 and fifth seed Texas Football will host No. 16 and 12th seed Clemson in the first round of the 2024 College Football Playoff on Saturday, December 21 at 3:00 PM CT at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The game will air on TNT/Max with Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst) and Taylor McGregor (reporter) on the call. Texas will make its second College Football Playoff appearance in as many years after clinching the three seed in the 2023 College Football Playoff, playing a semifinal against the No. 2 Washington Huskies in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The Longhorns have earned 11 consecutive top-10 CFP rankings dating back to Oct. 31, 2023. Texas debuted at No. 5 in the first CFP rankings on Nov. 5 this season, doubling as the program's all-time highest spot in the first ranking. week of the CFP rankings. Texas has been ranked in the top 25 in each of the last 15 rankings and has 27 overall appearances in the rankings, with the highest ranking being No. 2. UT checked in at No. 4 in both the Associated Press and Coaches Polls updated Dec. 8 . The very first game between Texas and Clemson will take place on December 21. The winner of the first round will advance to the CFP Quarterfinals at the 57th Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and face Big 12 Champion and No. 4 seed Arizona State at Noon CT on January 1, 2025 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The game will air on an ABC/ESPN platform. Head coach Steve Sarkisian has now led his program to eight postseason appearances in his 11 seasons as head coach. He led Washington to four straight bowl appearances following the 2010-2013 seasons and led USC to the Holiday Bowl in 2014. His Washington team played in the 2013 Fight Hunger Bowl, a game he did not coach in after leaving the program had taken over the Trojans. . Sarkisian was the head coach for the Huskies' Alamo Bowl appearance against Baylor in 2011. College Football Playoff First Round Game Ticket Information Texas Football season ticket holders can request their regular season spot(s) and parking location(s) for the College Football Playoff first round game between Texas and Clemson on Saturday, December 21 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Season ticket holders should do thatlog into their accountbuy. The deadline for Texas Football season ticket holders to apply for tickets isMonday, December 9 at 4:00 PM CentralThere will be no general public tickets for sale. Fans interested in purchasing tickets should visitSeatGeek, the official fan-to-fan ticket marketplace of Texas Athletics. Longhorn Foundation donors at the Tradition Level or higher ($1,500+) can also request tickets to other CFP games for which the Longhorns may qualify for this postseason. The deadline to request tickets to the College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl isMonday, December 9 at 4:00 PM Central.The deadline to request tickets for the College Football Semifinals during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl and College Football National Championship Game isMonday, December 16 at 4:00 PM Central.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://texaslonghorns.com/news/2024/12/8/no-5-football-to-host-no-12-clemson-in-college-football-playoff-first-round.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos