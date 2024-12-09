Valley News – Big Green men's hockey is looking forward to changing its tune

HANOVER The Clarkson University band made its presence known at Thompson Arena on Saturday night, perhaps more than any other player or fan dressed in the school's green and gold.

Stretching across the back three rows of Section 3, the traveling party of approximately twenty members drowned out the loudspeakers during stoppages and harassed the No. 13 Dartmouth men's ice hockey team throughout the game, ultimately resulting in a 3-2 win for the No. 20 Golden Knights.

But one Big Green player in particular bore the brunt of their vocal barrage: sophomore netminder Emmett Croteau. The game was a reunion of sorts for Croteau, who transferred to Dartmouth after appearing in six games for Clarkson in his first collegiate season.

Playing against a bunch of old friends is fun, said Croteau, who made 15 saves in his fourth game for the Big Green. It's a cool dynamic to be a part of.

That dynamic also included a reunion with his former school's band.

Facing the cushion in the first frame, Croteau had made eight saves in the first twenty minutes of play. But it was the Golden Knights who took home the first game, the benefactors of a fortuitous leap in front of the net.

A shot bounced off the pants of Clarkson defenseman Tristan Sarsland, with the puck bouncing up in the air and sliding into the back of the net before Croteau had a chance to find it. It was a harbinger of things to come.

The start of the second period offered little separation between Croteau and the instrument-wielding contingent, causing chants of traitor and we don't need you to rain down for the entire frame.

Junior forward Cooper Flintons redirected finished a feed from sophomore forward Nikita Nikora saw the Big Green equalize on a power play late in the first period. But the Golden Knights regained their one-goal lead midway through the second frame, capitalizing on an errant Dartmouth turnover in their own zone.

The Big Green evened the score again deep into the period, as freshman forward Hayden Stavroff continued his excellent form and netted his sixth goal of the season thanks to an assist from sophomore defenseman CJ Foley. The total marked Foley's second assist of the night, extending his team-high point streak to nine consecutive games.

“I thought we played well, we fought hard,” said Foley, who complimented his teammates on his run of points. But we just weren't getting the bounces we were looking for.

With a 2-2 lead going into the final stanza, the situation mirrored the events of the previous evening, a 3-2 loss to St. Lawrence. Dartmouth tied the score twice against the Saints before surrendering the winning score early in the final period, unable to find a third equalizer.

Big Green coach Reid Cashman, who called Friday's loss a disappointing effort, praised his team's response, especially in the third period.

We wanted to invest in 60 Minutes, said Cashman, now in his fourth season at the helm of Dartmouth. We thought it would benefit us if we could be physical and play fast over the course of 60 minutes.

That third period was the best period of hockey we played all year. We were excellent. In the third period, (Clarkson) had trouble getting out of their zone. That is the blueprint of how hockey should be played at Dartmouth. I am very proud of our match tonight.

With less than six minutes remaining, it appeared junior forward Alex Krause's score had given the Big Green their first lead of the evening. But his would-be second goal of the season was called back after a lengthy review by the officials.

Only that they said it was offside, Cashman said with a chuckle when asked to recount the referee's explanation after the match.

Just three minutes later, Clarkson's Ayrton Martino scored the winning goal from behind the net, firing a shot at Croteau, who had been knocked off balance by a Golden Knight player. Clarkson's band was quick to attack Croteau once again, shouting that it was all your fault as he left the game.

Dartmouth (6-3-1 overall, 4-2-1 ECAC), once again the victim of an unfortunate rebound, was unable to tie the score for the third time and dropped its second straight game.

When the final buzzer sounded, the band started singing again. But this time it wasn't to bother Croteau. Instead, they sang the praises of Golden Knights netminder Ethan Langenegger, a graduate transfer from Lake Superior State.

Obviously tonight, good hockey teams (on) both sides, Croteau said. (Some) crappy bounces, but it's just the way it goes sometimes.

Despite the result, Cashman expressed optimism about his side's early season form ahead of the final match before the holidays: a Thompson date with local rival New Hampshire (7-4-2 overall, 2-3- 2 Hockey East). on Friday.

There's some fire in us right now, Croteau added. We can use this as energy as motivation. Obviously you don't want to lose, but if you do, it can light a fire under our butts.

We still had a lot of good moments in these two losses, so take a look at that and prepare for next weekend.

Alex Cervantes can be reached at [email protected] or 603-727-7302.